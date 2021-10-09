Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 10, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Hell of a Hat: the Rise of ‘90s Ska and Swing,” Kenneth Partridge; “True Raiders: the Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition to Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant,” Brad Ricca; “Voices from the Pandemic: Americans Tell Their Stories of Crisis, Courage, and Resilience,” Eli Saslow; “Floating in the Deep End: How Caregivers Can See Beyond Alzheimer’s,” Patti Davis; “The End of Bias, a Beginning: the Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias,” Jessica Nordell; “Games People Played: a Global History of Sport,” Wray Vamplew; “The Forgotten First: Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, and the Breaking of the NFL Color Barrier,” Keyshawn Johnson and Bob Glauber; “Sparring with Smokin’ Joe: Joe Frazier’s Epic Battles and Rivalry with Ali,” Glenn Lewis; “Warrior: Audrey Hepburn,” Robert Matzen; “Quick Fix Kitchen: Easy Recipes & Time-Saving Tips for a Healthier, Stress-Free Life,” Tia Mowry.
Fiction
“Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen; “2 Sisters Detective Agency,” James Patterson & Candice Fox; “Foul Play,” Stuart Woods; “A Carnival of Snackery,” David Sedaris; “The Chaos Kind,” Barry Eisler; “Christmas at the Amish Bakeshop,” Shelley Shepard Gray, Rachel J. Good, & Loree Lough; “The Christmas Wedding Guest,” Susan Mallery; “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr; “The Last Graduate,” Naomi Novik; “Good Catch,” Jennifer Bardsley.