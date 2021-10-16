Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 17, 2021

Nonfiction

“Read Until You Understand: the Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature,” Farah Jasmine Griffin; “Shakespearean: On Life and Language in Times of Disruption,” Robert McCrum; “The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and His People,” Rick Bragg; “No Cure for Being Human (and Other Truths I Need to Hear),” Kate Bowler; “Tunnel 29: the True Story of an Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall,” Helena Merriman; “The Boys: a Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” Ron Howard & Clint Howard; “Redesign Your Mind: the Breakthrough Program for Real Cognitive Change,” Eric Maisel; “The Ottomans: Khans, Caesars, and Caliphs,” Marc David Baer; “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci; “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark,” Cassandra Peterson.