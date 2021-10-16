 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 17, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nonfiction

“Read Until You Understand: the Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature,” Farah Jasmine Griffin; “Shakespearean: On Life and Language in Times of Disruption,” Robert McCrum; “The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and His People,” Rick Bragg; “No Cure for Being Human (and Other Truths I Need to Hear),” Kate Bowler; “Tunnel 29: the True Story of an Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall,” Helena Merriman; “The Boys: a Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” Ron Howard & Clint Howard; “Redesign Your Mind: the Breakthrough Program for Real Cognitive Change,” Eric Maisel; “The Ottomans: Khans, Caesars, and Caliphs,” Marc David Baer; “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci; “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark,” Cassandra Peterson.

Fiction

“State of Terror,” Hillary Rodham Clinton & Louise Penny; ”The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2021,” edited by Alafair Burke; “Revival Season,” Monica West; “The Jealousy Man and Other Stories,” Jo Nesbo; “When Ghosts Come Home,” Wiley Cash; “It Started with a Dog,” Julia London; “The Social Graces,” Renee Rosen; “Death at Greenway,” Lori Rader-Day; “The Holiday Swap,” Maggie Knox; “The Party Crasher,” Sophie Kinsella.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bob Marley's life story told in new West End musical

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News