Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 2, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“Official Hocus Pocus Cross-Stitch: 25 Patterns and Designs for Works of Art You Can Make Yourself for Year-Round Halloween Décor”; “Find Your People: Building Deep Community in a Lonely World,” Jennie Allen; “The Wild + Free Family: Forging Your Own Path to a Life Full of Wonder, Adventure, and Connection,” Ainsley Arment; “The Inheritors: an Intimate Portrait of South Africa’s Racial Reckoning,” Eve Fairbanks; “Life’s Work: a Memoir,” David Milch; “The Arc of a Covenant: the United States, Israel, and the Fate of the Jewish People,” Walter Russell Mead; “Like a Rolling Stone: a Memoir,” Jann S. Wenner; “Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb,” James M. Scott; “Devil Dogs: King Company, Third Battalion, 5th Marines, from Guadalcanal to the Shores of Japan,” Saul David; “The Mosquito Bowl: a Game of Life and Death in World War II,” Buzz Bissinger.

Fiction

“Shrines of Gaiety,” Kate Atkinson; “Treasure State,” C.J. Box; “The Shadow Murders,” Jussi Adler-Olsen; “Next in Line,” Jeffrey Archer; “Suspect,” Scott Turow; “In the Shadow of Lightning,” Brian McClellan; “The Monsters We Defy,” Leslye Penelope; “The Soviet Sisters,” Anika Scott; “The Second Mrs. Astor,” Shana Abe; “The Last White Rose,” Alison Weir.

