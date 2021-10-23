 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 24, 2021
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 24, 2021

Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Non-Fiction

“The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook: Strategies and Recipes for Creating Amazing Meals in Small Spaces,” Annie Mahle; “Chasing Ghosts: a Tour of Our Fascination with Spirits and the Supernatural,” Marc Hartzman; “If God is Love Don’t Be a Jerk: Finding a Faith that Makes Us Better Humans,” John Pavlovitz; “How God Works: the Science Behind the Benefits of Religion,” David DeSteno; “The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World,” Dave Zirin; “On Animals,” Susan Orlean; “Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse,” Dave Goulson; “Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion,” Wendy Suzuki; “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends & Family,” Trisha Yearwood; “Don’t Pick Up All the Dog Hairs: Lessons for Life & Leadership,” Ronald Dwinnells.

Fiction

“North,” Brad Kessler; “The Free Bastards,” Jonathan French; “The Duchess,” Wendy Holden; “Damascus Station,” David McCloskey; “Wolf Point,” Ian K.Smith; “Infamous,” Minerva Spencer; “The Last Guest,” Tess Little; “The Butler,” Danielle Steel; “It’s a Wonderful Woof,” Spencer Quinn; “Labyrinth of Lies,” Irene Hannon.

