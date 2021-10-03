Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 3, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“The Devil in the Gallery: How Scandal, Shock, and Rivalry Shaped the Art World,” Noah Charney; “The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of the DNA’s Double Helix,” Howard Markel; “Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens,” Michael Todd; “Conquistadores: a New History of Spanish Discovery and Conquest,” Fernando Cervantes; “Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump,” Jennifer Rubin; “Finding Freedom: a Cook’s Story Remaking a Life from Scratch,” Erin French; “Sew Eco-Friendly: 25 Reusable Projects for Sustainable Sewing,” Debbie Shore; “Virginia Legends & Lore,” Charles A. Mills; “The Long War: the Inside Story of America and Afghanistan Since 9/11,” David Lyon; “Cuba: and American History,” Ada Ferrer.
Fiction
“Since You’ve Been Gone,” Tari Faris; “A Christmas in the Alps,” Melody Carlson; “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers; “Triple Cross,” Tom Bradby; “The Missing Hours,” Julia Dahl; “When Sparks Fly,” Helena Hunting; “The Killing Look,” J.D. Rhoades; “The Inheritance,” JoAnn Ross; “A Midnight Dance,” Joanna Davidson Politano; “Cry of Metal & Bone,” L. Penelope.