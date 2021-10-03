 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 3, 2021
Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“The Devil in the Gallery: How Scandal, Shock, and Rivalry Shaped the Art World,” Noah Charney; “The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of the DNA’s Double Helix,” Howard Markel; “Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens,” Michael Todd; “Conquistadores: a New History of Spanish Discovery and Conquest,” Fernando Cervantes; “Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump,” Jennifer Rubin; “Finding Freedom: a Cook’s Story Remaking a Life from Scratch,” Erin French; “Sew Eco-Friendly: 25 Reusable Projects for Sustainable Sewing,” Debbie Shore; “Virginia Legends & Lore,” Charles A. Mills; “The Long War: the Inside Story of America and Afghanistan Since 9/11,” David Lyon; “Cuba: and American History,” Ada Ferrer.

Fiction

“Since You’ve Been Gone,” Tari Faris; “A Christmas in the Alps,” Melody Carlson; “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers; “Triple Cross,” Tom Bradby; “The Missing Hours,” Julia Dahl; “When Sparks Fly,” Helena Hunting; “The Killing Look,” J.D. Rhoades; “The Inheritance,” JoAnn Ross; “A Midnight Dance,” Joanna Davidson Politano; “Cry of Metal & Bone,” L. Penelope.

