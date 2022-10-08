Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 9 2022

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.
This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:
Nonfiction
“The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting,” Steve Hendricks; “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper,” Daniel Stashower; “The Godmother: Murder, Vengeance, and the Bloody Struggle of Mafia Women,” Barbie Latza Nadeau; “Wise Gals: the Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage,” Nathalia Holt; “Agatha Christie: an Elusive Woman,” Lucy Worsley; “The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism is Un-American,” Andrew L. Seidel; “Animal Joy: a Book of Laughter and Resuscitation,” Nuar Alsadir; “All the Living and the Dead: from Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life’s Work,” Hayley Campbell; “The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves,” Alexandra Horowitz; “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation,” Kim Samuel.
People are also reading…
Fiction
“The Last Sentinel,” Simon Gervais; “The Book of Gothel,” Mary McMyne; “Midnight on the Marne” Sarah Adlakha; “The Winners,” Fredrik Backman; “Beyond the Desert Sands,” Tracie Peterson; “Dear Little Corpses,” Nicola Upson; “Bark to the Future,” Spencer Quinn; “Dark Harvest,” Will Jordan; “Afterlives,” Abdulrazak Gurnah; “Lessons,” Ian McEwan.