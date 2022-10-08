Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Oct. 9 2022

Nonfiction

“The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting,” Steve Hendricks; “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper,” Daniel Stashower; “The Godmother: Murder, Vengeance, and the Bloody Struggle of Mafia Women,” Barbie Latza Nadeau; “Wise Gals: the Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage,” Nathalia Holt; “Agatha Christie: an Elusive Woman,” Lucy Worsley; “The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism is Un-American,” Andrew L. Seidel; “Animal Joy: a Book of Laughter and Resuscitation,” Nuar Alsadir; “All the Living and the Dead: from Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life’s Work,” Hayley Campbell; “The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves,” Alexandra Horowitz; “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation,” Kim Samuel.