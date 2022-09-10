 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 11, 2022

  • 0
Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Nonfiction

“On Critical Race Theory: Why It Matters & Why You Should Care,” Victor Ray; “Blooms & Dreams: Cultivating Wellness, Generosity & a Connection to the Land,” Misha Gillingham; “The Marmalade Diaries: the True Story of an Odd Couple,” Ben Aitken; “Nightmare Fuel: the Science of Horror Films,” Nina Nesseth; “Healing from Toxic Relationships: 10 Essential Steps to Recover from Gaslighting, Narcissism, and Emotional Abuse,” Stephanie Moulton Sarkis; “Big Thrift Energy: the Art and Thrill of Finding Vintage Treasures, Plus Tips for Making Old Feel New,” Virginia Chamlee; “Proving Ground: the Untold Story of Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer,” Kathy Kleiman; “A Hole in the World: Finding Hope in Rituals of Grief and Healing,” Amanda Held Opelt; “Worried About Everything Because I Pray About Nothing: How to Live with Peace and Purpose Instead of Stress and Burnout,” Chad Veach; “Doctors and Distillers: the Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails,” Camper English.

People are also reading…

Fiction

“Death Casts a Shadow,” Patricia Skalka; “The Accidental Pinup,” Danielle Jackson; “The Other Guest,” Helen Cooper; “An Honest Living,” Dwyer Murphy; “The Fixer Upper,” Lauren Forsythe; “Beneath Cruel Waters,” Jon Bassoff; “A Tidy Ending,” Joanna Cannon; “Alias Emma,” Ava Glass; “The Couple at Number 9,” Claire Douglas; “The Codebreaker’s Secret,” Sara Ackerman.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

September is Virginia Music Heritage Month

September is Virginia Music Heritage Month

Notable musicians born in and/or who began their careers in the state include Dave Matthews, Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Hornsby, Pharrell Williams, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Missy Elliott, D’Angelo, and Jason Mraz.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - August edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert