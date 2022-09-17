 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 18, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“Dinners with Ruth: a Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg; “Illuminated by Water: Fly Fishing and the Allure of the Natural World,” Malachy Tallack; “Deer Creek Drive: a Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta,” Beverly Lowry; “The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours,” Chantel Prat; “How Fast Did T-Rex Run? Unsolved Questions from the Frontiers of Dinosaur Science,” David Hone; “Sew It Yourself: 20 Pattern-Free Projects (and Infinite Variations) to Make Your Dream Wardrobe,” Daisy Braid; “Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life,” Lauren & Tony Dungy; “Life on the Mississippi: an Epic American Adventure; “Birds and Us: a 12,000-Year History from Cave Art to Conservation,” Tim Birkhead; “Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls,” Kathleen Hale.

Fiction

“Nona the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir; “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King; “Blowback,” James Patterson & Brendan DuBois; “The Marriage Portrait,” Maggie O’Farrell; “Murder on the Vine,” Camilla Trinchieri; “Bad Day Breaking,” John Galligan; “Hellburner: a Novel of the Oregon Files,” Mike Maden; “From the Shadows,” James R. Benn; “Back to the Garden,” Laurie R. King; “The Housekeeper,” Joy Fielding.

