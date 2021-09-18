Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 19, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Public Citizens: the Attack on Big Government and the Remaking of American Liberalism,” Paul Sabin; “The Star Builders: Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet,” Arthur Turrell; “The Slightly Greener Method: Detoxifying Your Home is Easier, Faster, and Less Expensive Than You Think,” Tonya Harris; “It’s On the Way: Don’t Give Up on Your Dreams and Prayers,” Lisa Osteen Comes; “Canned: Quick and Easy Recipes that Get the Most Out of Tinned Food,” Theo A. Michaels; “The Tao of Bowie: 10 Lessons from David Bowie’s Life to Help You Live Yours,” Mark Edwards; “Where Did the Universe Come From: and Other Cosmic Questions,” Chris Ferrie & Grant F. Lewis; “Plenty: a Memoir of Food and Family,” Hannah Howard; “The Joy of Being Selfish: Why You Need Boundaries and How to Set Them,” Michelle Elman; “High Vibe Home: Holistic Design for Beautiful Spaces with Healing, Balanced Energy,” Kirsten Yadouga.
Fiction
“The Night We Burned,” S.F. Kosa; “Shadow Hill,” Thomas Kies; “Such a Good Wife,” Seraphina Nova Glass; “Beware the Mermaids,” Carrie Talick; “She Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” Sarah Adlakha; “No Witness,” Warren C. Easley; “Witch Please,” Ann Aguirre; “The Matchmaker’s Lonely Heart,” Nancy Campbell Allen; “The Highland Fling,” Meghan Quinn; “A Gingerbread House,” Catriona McPherson.