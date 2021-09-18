 Skip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 19, 2021
Culpeper County Library exterior, Sept.. 2021

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings. The building’s capacity is limited due to COVID-19 precautions.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.

Here are this week’s new titles:

Nonfiction

“Public Citizens: the Attack on Big Government and the Remaking of American Liberalism,” Paul Sabin; “The Star Builders: Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet,” Arthur Turrell; “The Slightly Greener Method: Detoxifying Your Home is Easier, Faster, and Less Expensive Than You Think,” Tonya Harris; “It’s On the Way: Don’t Give Up on Your Dreams and Prayers,” Lisa Osteen Comes; “Canned: Quick and Easy Recipes that Get the Most Out of Tinned Food,” Theo A. Michaels; “The Tao of Bowie: 10 Lessons from David Bowie’s Life to Help You Live Yours,” Mark Edwards; “Where Did the Universe Come From: and Other Cosmic Questions,” Chris Ferrie & Grant F. Lewis; “Plenty: a Memoir of Food and Family,” Hannah Howard; “The Joy of Being Selfish: Why You Need Boundaries and How to Set Them,” Michelle Elman; “High Vibe Home: Holistic Design for Beautiful Spaces with Healing, Balanced Energy,” Kirsten Yadouga.

Fiction

“The Night We Burned,” S.F. Kosa; “Shadow Hill,” Thomas Kies; “Such a Good Wife,” Seraphina Nova Glass; “Beware the Mermaids,” Carrie Talick; “She Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” Sarah Adlakha; “No Witness,” Warren C. Easley; “Witch Please,” Ann Aguirre; “The Matchmaker’s Lonely Heart,” Nancy Campbell Allen; “The Highland Fling,” Meghan Quinn; “A Gingerbread House,” Catriona McPherson.

