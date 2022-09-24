 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 25, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

“The Road Taken: a Memoir,” Patrick Leahy; “The Red Widow: the Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind It All,” Sarah Horowitz; “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us: Who We Become After Tragedy and Trauma,” Mike Mariani; “The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators,” Martin Edwards; “Reorganized Religion: the Reshaping of the American Church and Why It Matters,” Bob Smietana; “In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies,” Dianna E. Anderson; “The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide: How to Combine Shape, Color, and Texture to Create the Garden of Your Dreams,” Jenny Rose Carey; “How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance,” Jean Chatzky, Kathryn Tuggle, and the Hermoney Team; “Celebrities for Jesus: How Personas, Platforms, and Profits are Hurting the Church,” Katelyn Beaty; “Backyard Garden Witchery: Creating Magickal Space Outside Your Door,” Laurel Woodward.

Fiction

“Husband Material,” Alexis Hall; “Sister Friends Forever,” Kimberla Lawson Roby; “Do No Harm,” Robert Pobi; “The Blame Game,” Sandie Jones; “The Charming Man,” C.K. McDonnell; “Act of Oblivion,” Robert Harris; “All Good People Here,” Ashley Flowers; “Firestorm,” Taylor Moore.

