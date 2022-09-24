Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 25, 2022

Nonfiction

“The Road Taken: a Memoir,” Patrick Leahy; “The Red Widow: the Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind It All,” Sarah Horowitz; “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us: Who We Become After Tragedy and Trauma,” Mike Mariani; “The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators,” Martin Edwards; “Reorganized Religion: the Reshaping of the American Church and Why It Matters,” Bob Smietana; “In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies,” Dianna E. Anderson; “The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide: How to Combine Shape, Color, and Texture to Create the Garden of Your Dreams,” Jenny Rose Carey; “How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance,” Jean Chatzky, Kathryn Tuggle, and the Hermoney Team; “Celebrities for Jesus: How Personas, Platforms, and Profits are Hurting the Church,” Katelyn Beaty; “Backyard Garden Witchery: Creating Magickal Space Outside Your Door,” Laurel Woodward.