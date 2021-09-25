Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 26, 2021

Nonfiction

“Water: a Biography,” Giulio Boccaletti; “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach; “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy,” Nathaniel Philbrick; “Rude Talk in Athens: Ancient Rivals, the Birth of Comedy, and a Writer’s Journey Through Greece,” Mark Haskell Smith; “Don’t Forget Us Here: Lost and Found at Guantanamo,” Mansoor Adayfi; “Beasts Before Us: the Untold Story of Mammal Origins and Evolution,” Elsa Panciroli; “Some Kids Left Behind: a Survivor’s Fight for Health Care in the Wake of 9/11,” Lila Nordstom; “Not Dead Yet: Rebooting Your Life After 50,” Barbara Ballinger and Margaret Crane; “Conquering the Pacific: an Unknown Mariner and the Final Great Voyage of the Age of Discovery,” Andres Resendez; “The American Experiment: Dialogues On a Dream,” David M. Rubenstein.