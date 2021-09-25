Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 26, 2021

The Culpeper County Library building is open with limited hours, services and patron capacity, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can also find many books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and streaming videos via its website, tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Nonfiction
“Water: a Biography,” Giulio Boccaletti; “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach; “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy,” Nathaniel Philbrick; “Rude Talk in Athens: Ancient Rivals, the Birth of Comedy, and a Writer’s Journey Through Greece,” Mark Haskell Smith; “Don’t Forget Us Here: Lost and Found at Guantanamo,” Mansoor Adayfi; “Beasts Before Us: the Untold Story of Mammal Origins and Evolution,” Elsa Panciroli; “Some Kids Left Behind: a Survivor’s Fight for Health Care in the Wake of 9/11,” Lila Nordstom; “Not Dead Yet: Rebooting Your Life After 50,” Barbara Ballinger and Margaret Crane; “Conquering the Pacific: an Unknown Mariner and the Final Great Voyage of the Age of Discovery,” Andres Resendez; “The American Experiment: Dialogues On a Dream,” David M. Rubenstein.
Fiction
“These Toxic Things,” Rachel Howzell Hall; “The Devil You Know,” Kit Rocha; “Gone By Morning,” Michele Weinstat Miller; “Left for Dead,” Sean Parnell; “Shadow Music,” Helaine Mario; “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead; “Enemy at the Gates,” (Vince Flynn), Kyle Mills; “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty; “Talk to Me,” T.C. Boyle; “The Forbidden,” Heather Graham.