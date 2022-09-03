 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 4, 2022

Culpeper County Library exterior

The Culpeper County Library is open to the public, and also has many online offerings.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.

This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:

Nonfiction

  • “Endless Forms: the Secret World of Wasps,” Seirian Summer; “When Time is Short: Finding Our Way in the Anthropocene,” Timothy Beal; “Roll Red Roll: Rape, Power, and Football in the American Heartland,” Nancy Schwartzman & Nora Zelevansky; “They Want to Kill Americans: the Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency,” Malcolm Nance; “The Japanese Myths: a Guide to Gods, Heroes and Spirits,” Joshua Frydman; “Mindful Marijuana Smoking: Health Tips for Cannabis Smokers,” Mark Mathew Braunstein; “100 Animals That Can Fcking End You,” Mamadou Ndiaye; “1368 China and the Making of the Modern World,” Ali Humayun Akhtar; “Flying Snakes & Griffin Claws: and Other Classical Myths, Historical Oddities, and Scientific Curiosities,” Adrienne Mayor; “The Sewing Girl’s Tale: a Story of Crime and Consequences in Revolutionary America,” John Wood Sweet.

Fiction

“Bable: an Arcane History,” R.F. Kuang; “The Fragrance of Death,” Leslie Karst; “The Girl in the Yellow Dress,” Jane A. Adams; “Havana Highwire,” John Keyse-Walker; “The Unkept Woman,” Allison Montclair; “The New Neighbor,” Karen Cleveland; “Sold on Love,” Kathleen Fuller; “By Way of the Moonlight,” Elizabeth Musser; “Yesterday’s Spy,” Tom Bradby; “Gang Land,” Chuck Hogan.

