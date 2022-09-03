Culpeper County Library new titles for week of Sept. 4, 2022

To learn more about the Culpeper County Library’s collections, programs and services, visit its website, youseemore.com/culpeper/default.asp, or Facebook page.
This week’s new titles at the Culpeper County Library are:
Nonfiction
- “Endless Forms: the Secret World of Wasps,” Seirian Summer; “When Time is Short: Finding Our Way in the Anthropocene,” Timothy Beal; “Roll Red Roll: Rape, Power, and Football in the American Heartland,” Nancy Schwartzman & Nora Zelevansky; “They Want to Kill Americans: the Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency,” Malcolm Nance; “The Japanese Myths: a Guide to Gods, Heroes and Spirits,” Joshua Frydman; “Mindful Marijuana Smoking: Health Tips for Cannabis Smokers,” Mark Mathew Braunstein; “100 Animals That Can Fcking End You,” Mamadou Ndiaye; “1368 China and the Making of the Modern World,” Ali Humayun Akhtar; “Flying Snakes & Griffin Claws: and Other Classical Myths, Historical Oddities, and Scientific Curiosities,” Adrienne Mayor; “The Sewing Girl’s Tale: a Story of Crime and Consequences in Revolutionary America,” John Wood Sweet.
Fiction
“Bable: an Arcane History,” R.F. Kuang; “The Fragrance of Death,” Leslie Karst; “The Girl in the Yellow Dress,” Jane A. Adams; “Havana Highwire,” John Keyse-Walker; “The Unkept Woman,” Allison Montclair; “The New Neighbor,” Karen Cleveland; “Sold on Love,” Kathleen Fuller; “By Way of the Moonlight,” Elizabeth Musser; “Yesterday’s Spy,” Tom Bradby; “Gang Land,” Chuck Hogan.