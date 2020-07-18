The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.
These pets are available for adoption:
Daisy, 8 weeks old, female DSH
Simba, 5 months old, neutered male DSH
Goofy, 8 weeks old, male DSH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90S TO NEAR 100 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. CDC RECOMMENDS THAT IF YOU NEED TO GO TO A COOLING CENTER, WEAR A CLOTH FACE COVERING. WHILE YOU ARE THERE, WASH YOUR HANDS WITH SOAP, OR USE HAND SANITIZER, OFTEN. FACE COVERS SHOULD NOT BE USED BY CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 2. THEY ALSO SHOULD NOT BE USED BY PEOPLE HAVING TROUBLE BREATHING, OR WHO ARE UNCONSCIOUS, INJURED, OR CAN'T REMOVE THE MASK THEMSELVES. &&
