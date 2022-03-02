Culpeper's Poppystock festival to meld spring flowers, dog adoptions

Robins, crocuses and columbines already are acting as if it is spring.

Human beings surely will follow soon. And to help boost such spirits, Culpeper County’s oldest flower farm—Wollam Gardens—plans an April weekend event that will combine its flower festival, a dog-adoption event, live music and local food and crafts.

The idyllic, 11-acre flower farm in Jeffersonton, Va., will partner with the Culpeper Humane Society and Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue to find homes for adoptable canines just as poppies and other flowers start to bloom on its rural acreage.

“Poppies & puppies, puppies & poppies, oh my!” Wollam Gardens declared in a bulletin about what it has dubbed “Poppystock”—a nod to rock ‘n’ roll’s famous Woodstock—on Saturday, April 16, from noon to 7 p.m.

The farm promised plenty of flowers to admire, with a pre-festival yoga session at 11 a.m. included with everyone’s ticket.

“Genius! The day is going to be pure magic, very memorable for families meeting their new family pet for the first time,” said Allison Smith, a Maryland resident who is a regular visitor to Wollam Gardens.

Set on a property dating to 1747, the flower farm was founded in 1988. It intended to host the first-ever Poppystock in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset scotched that plan.

This spring’s lively get-together will feature bossa nova, bluegrass, powerpop and reggae in the farm’s timber-framed, Adirondack-style pavilion, as well as food, beer and craft vendors. Attendees are invited to bring their own, leashed dogs.

Participants can make their own flower crown or a flower collar for their dog, join in the Parade of Flower Crowns & Collars at 4 p.m., and take home prizes. Flower crowns and collars proved very popular among people attending Wollam Gardens’ Hot Blossom Music Festival last summer.

“We are known for our events here like the Hot Blossom Music Festival. It’s always a blast and so beautiful,” Joseph P. Harris, the gardens’ venue & events manager, said in a statement. “Everyone gets the chance to experience the flowers, not only in the field but hands-on as our staff helps you make your own flower crown! And you can’t take a bad picture out here; you just can’t.”

Tickets for the full day of festival activities are available on the farm’s website—wollamgardens.com—for $25, or at the gate for $35 on the day of the event.

To register and get more festival details, including directions and the site’s dog-visitation policy, visit wollamgardens.com/poppystock.

To learn more about the dog adoptio groups and Wollam Gardens’ summer music festival, visit the Culpeper Humane Society (www.culpeperhumane.org), Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue (linktr.ee/Mirishaven) and the Hot Blossom Music Festival (tinyurl.com/hotblossom).

