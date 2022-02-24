Dance Matrix presents 'Hope Lives Here' in honor of Women's History Month

Women’s History Month is upon us in March, and Dance Matrix & Company is kicking off the celebration this Saturday with an evening of dance, music and theater called “Hope Lives Here.”

The variety performance is the dance company’s fifth annual fundraiser and will support domestic violence survivor center Empowerhouse. It will take place at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s downtown theater at 7:30 p.m.

“There are so many voices in the category of ‘women’,” said DMC founder Beverly Mendez. “It’s a hugely diverse population and we want to show that everyone has a voice. And beyond that, we want to raise awareness about Empowerhouse’s mission. Domestic violence may not be your personal struggle, but don’t look away from their important work.”

DMC has been a dance company since 1993, but in 2016 became a nonprofit to offer performing experiences to local artists of all genres, fundraising events and community outreach for organizations like Empowerhouse. She said the organization has always been on their list and being able to return to performing indoors after pandemic restrictions, she’s glad to tackle a more serious topic. The last two fundraising cycles have taken place outdoors, and fittingly benefited Downtown Greens and Friends of the Rappahannock with exuberant expressions of nature.

“You won’t leave crying, though,” she assured. “The show is joyful. It’s about hope.”

The event brings together local performing artists for an evening of art inspired and in support of women of all backgrounds and circumstance. All the pieces being performed fall under the themes of women’s empowerment, women through history and hope for the future.

“We are so honored to present the work of artists who care about the community and all the people in it,” said Mendez.

The evening of song and dance includes local musical theater artist Michelle Ditzler, who will perform two numbers highlighting the challenges of being a woman. She will be joined by vocalist David Schubert.

Also performing will be Brassie, a singer–songwriter from Spotsylvania County, with her solo acoustic act pulling from multiple traditions of sound.

“She will perform a new song created for this event along with other repertory favorites,” said Mendez.

Two local ballet groups are also participating. Avery Ballet will present a solo piece, “Over The Love,” choreographed by Kori Terrell and danced by Ellie Vasquez. And Fredericksburg Ballet Centre will present two budding choreographers, who will choreograph contemporary dance works for the show.

Rounding out the performances are more contemporary pieces of dance.

Stafford-based Ash and Elm Dance Company will present “Pleiades,” a work inspired by the constellation, which is a story of seven sisters and the powerful bond that is created when women unite, said Mendez.

DMC will stage two dance numbers. Mendez said, “With March being Women’s History Month, our performance will include ‘Ordinary People,’ a DMC work honoring five important women of history.” It was first created in 2008 and honors the lives of activist Susan B. Anthony, pilot Amelia Earhart, physicist Chien–Shiung Wu, writer Mary Crow Dog and artist Georgia O’Keefe.

The group will also present “Difficult Pathways,” a work created for this event by Mendez. Each dancer in the piece moves through their personal struggle before finding hope on the other side—and in turn serves as a reactionary canvas to the other dancers.

“Ordinary women live extraordinary lives,” she said. “And we want to lift up those voices.”