Deadline is Thursday to enter PEC photo contest

Photographers have less than a week to submit photos to the Piedmont Environmental Council’s annual photo contest, the nonprofit announced this week.
A new category added this year called “People and Places” joins the “Beautiful Landscapes” and “Native Plants and Wildlife” categories, with entries due on Thursday, Sept. 30.
PEC works to connect people to the landscapes, communities and history of Virginia’s Piedmont.
PEC said, “The beautiful images that local photographers submit into this contest each year help tell important stories and allow people to connect to this wonderful place in new and exciting ways.”
“So send us your best photos of people enjoying all that our region has to offer, from natural spaces like parks, trails, rivers, farms and forests, to human-built environments like downtowns, historic sites, farmers markets, restaurants and wineries,” PEC said in a statement.
Photos must be taken within the following counties: Albemarle and Charlottesville, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock. Adults may enter up to five photos in each of the three categories.
Children age 17 and younger may enter the “Youth Category,” with photos of landscapes, streetscapes, wildlife, farms or anything connected with Virginia’s Piedmont environment.
According to PEC, “PEC staff and guest judges will choose finalists in each of the categories. Then we will put those photos up for a public vote online to determine the winners.”
Each of the finalists will receive a free PEC membership and have their work featured in upcoming online or print PEC publications. The winners of each adult category will receive a $75 gift certificate to a nearby “Buy Fresh, Buy Local” restaurant. The Youth Category winner will receive a $75 gift card for iTunes, the Google Play Store or Amazon, PEC said.
Finalists will be announced in November, and winners will be announced a few weeks later after public voting. Photos may be submitted using PEC’s Google Form.
For more information on this year’s contest, visit the 2021 Photo Contest page on our website or send an email with questions to photos@pecva.org.