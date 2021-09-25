Deadline is Thursday to enter PEC photo contest

Photographers have less than a week to submit photos to the Piedmont Environmental Council’s annual photo contest, the nonprofit announced this week.

A new category added this year called “People and Places” joins the “Beautiful Landscapes” and “Native Plants and Wildlife” categories, with entries due on Thursday, Sept. 30.

PEC works to connect people to the landscapes, communities and history of Virginia’s Piedmont.

PEC said, “The beautiful images that local photographers submit into this contest each year help tell important stories and allow people to connect to this wonderful place in new and exciting ways.”

“So send us your best photos of people enjoying all that our region has to offer, from natural spaces like parks, trails, rivers, farms and forests, to human-built environments like downtowns, historic sites, farmers markets, restaurants and wineries,” PEC said in a statement.

Photos must be taken within the following counties: Albemarle and Charlottesville, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock. Adults may enter up to five photos in each of the three categories.