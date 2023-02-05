Culpeper knows how to party like it’s Carnival in the French Quarter.

The Mardi Gras-inspired celebration is back to let the good times roll all day and into the night on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Carnival will feature a New Orleans flair downtown with over 40 merchant and dining specials along with family-friendly activities and luxury bingo with Hurricane concoctions to end the evening.

Magician and Illusionist Wes Iseli is always a highlight at the event. This year, the Greene County wizard will be performing at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., at the State Climb around back at the State Theatre on South Main Street. A mesmerizing Silks student showcase will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Renaissance characters are fabled to be in town strolling around for Carnival. CRI volunteers will also be circulating, passing out free beads and masks, while supplies last. Be sure to check out the Carnival Scavenger Hunt, which starts at the Town of Culpeper Visitor Center in the Depot, for a chance to win a Downtown gift basket.

Also at the Depot, Sandy’s Face Painting will be offering complimentary body art noon to 3 p.m., all part of bringing the bayou here. Oma’s Creative Corner, off of Main Street, will also be doing face-painting. Glazed Up will have a free Mardi Gras bracelet craft while Poppy+Chalk will offer a mask and wand craft.

Medieval Madness will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Culpeper History, featuring jousting tournaments, prizes and a take-home craft. Meanwhile, the Cameleer is giving away South African rings and there will be complimentary wine tasting at Vinosity from 1-4 p.m.

Grass Rootes on East Davis Street will host artist Daniel Ryman, who will be creating complimentary caricatures. There will be music and hors d’oeuvres at N Style Fashion Gallery, s’mores at Shenandoah Garden Spot and Le Monkey House will have punch and cookies.

18 Grams Coffee Lab is hosting a Newfoundland Bourbon Street Parade at 1 p.m., while over at Grill 309 there will be live Zydeco music with their world-famous homemade gumbo and po’boys.

The flavor of New Orleans will be all around Culpeper, including King cakes and beignets at Knakal’s Bakery and It’s About Thyme will offer jambalaya étouffée, red beans and rice and shrimp and oyster po’boys.

Culpeper Cheese Company will have Cajun-inspired grilled cheese sandwiches while Burnt Ends BBQ will be serving up Cajun-chipotle shrimp platters. Try a whole menu of Cajun food at Sweet Roux and sip on Mardi Gras mimosa flights while painting at Wine & Design.

To cap off the day, Friends of SAFE are hosting its Mardi Gras-themed luxury bingo affair from 7-11 p.m. at Culpeper Center & Suites. Proceeds support Services to Abused Families’ crucial work in the community. Besides prizes, there will be music, dancing and a taste of New Orleans.

“Culpeper Downtown retail and specialty shops are getting in on the merriment of this annual winter celebration,” according to a CRI release. “So, gather your royal court and make an all-day event of it in Culpeper Downtown … and Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!”

See the full schedule at culpeperdowntown.com/events/downtown-carnival.