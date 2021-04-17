Discover Mount Vernon’s animals during Family Day series

The folks at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate are pleased to announce of a new series of Family Days that will be hosted quarterly, each featuring elements of the site that are related to the theme of the season. The first of these exciting offerings, Animal Family Day, will be held on Saturday, April 24, and will provide a rare opportunity to meet and learn about the estate’s animals and the jobs they performed in Washington’s time.
“This is a new idea to dedicate a full day to family learning at Mount Vernon. We wanted families to know that Mount Vernon is not only a site where they can tour an historic house that was loved—and, in part, designed by—our first president but is also a place where they can explore so much more about Washington’s cherished estate and life in the 18th century,” said Zerah Jakub, senior manager of Education Communication and Outreach. “Through our Family Days, visitors can make a personal connection to our historic site and to learn that, though things may have been different in the 18th century, there are also many things that remain the same.”
Throughout the day, activities will take place at the Hub at the 12-Acre Field and will include meet-and-greet presentations by Mount Vernon’s livestock team who are dedicated to caring for the animals and preserving the historic breeds that were raised on the estate in Washington’s time. Visitors will be introduced to the estate’s lambs (who were born just weeks ago); horses; the oxen, Spud and Knox (who are in training to work to plow the fields as a team); and Mount Vernon’s impressively large Ossabaw Island hog, Paula.
“Our livestock team members are animal experts and animal lovers,” said Jakub. “During lambing season, they are working around the clock, waiting for the lambs to come, taking care of them, and making sure that the mothers are able to feed the lambs.”
The schedule and locations for animal meet-and-greets from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. can be accessed on Mount Vernon’s website.
The day’s presentations will also include an opportunity to hear stories about the estate’s enslaved workers who cared for the animals, such as Giles, a coachman; Peter Hardiman, a horse groom; and Kitty, who spun yarn from the wool sheared from the sheep.
A highlight for young guests will be a story time related to the estate’s animals and a take-home craft kit to make a lamb or bee puppet at home. Programs for children will also include a movement activity, where they can imitate the animals that are highlighted.
In addition, to facilitate their exploration, families will receive an “Animal Passport” that will guide them to explore the estate by working together to find out more information about the animals and the people who cared for them. The Mount Vernon Youth Program Team will also have their Discovery Cart on the grounds, featuring beekeeping and show-and tell objects, such as a honeycomb.
Mount Vernon’s livestock team and staff are happy to answer any questions that visitors may have and, in the course of the day, families may learn about the many dogs that George Washington owned, some with intriguing names, such as Madam Moose, Sweet Lips and Vulcan.
Throughout the day, visitors can explore select offerings of the Ford Orientation Center and museum and can access a pass for a mansion tour when they purchase their grounds pass to the estate.
All Animal Family Day activities are included with the regular price of admission. Families are encouraged to purchase their tickets online to ensure availability. Mount Vernon’s food truck will be on-site for families to purchase refreshments and light meals. The latest updates on scheduled events and special features of the day can be viewed online. For all Family Days, the first hours—from 9–11 a.m.—will be designed to be sensory-friendly, with reduced lights and sounds, to meet the needs of families with members who are especially sensitive to sensory stimuli.
“Our Animal Family Day is for all ages. If you are part of a family, this is for you!” said Jakub. “There is something for everyone, from toddlers and students to parents and grandparents. It’s a wonderful way for families to create memories and to spend a special day together outside of their homes.”