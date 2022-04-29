DONNIE JOHNSTON: Donnie gives lesson on grammar pet peeves

TODAY, let’s talk about English, the language that fewer and fewer Americans seem to be able to grasp.

I know. There are some readers who hated English class and right now are turning to the Sports section. They are probably the same people who are demanding that English be declared the official language of the United States—even though they can’t speak or write it correctly.

Be that as it may, I am going to speak—or more accurately—write my piece. You are going to get a lesson whether you like it or not. My favorite English teacher, Martha Ross, would want me to set the record straight.

Does anyone know the difference between singular and plural these days?

“Chicago won THEIR game last night.”

Chicago is singular. It is one city, not a group of cities. The correct English would be “Chicago won ITS game last night.”

Now if you said “The Chicago Cubs won THEIR game last night” you would be speaking correctly. Cubs is plural, meaning more than one Cub (although the “Cubs” aren’t really cubs, or baby bears, but ballplayers).

Sports announcers apparently never studied English in school because they butcher singular and plural all the time. Their failure to grasp this concept makes me want to reach into the TV screen and shake them good.

(Yes, “shake them good” is correct, because it is the same as if I said, “Give them a good shake.” “Shake well” applies to medicine, not sports announcers, as in “Shake well before using.” Good shake, of course, could also be correct if used to describe an ice cream treat at Dairy Queen).

Plural means more than one, as in Cubs. Singular is one, as in Chicago. Does anyone have questions so far?

Okay, then let’s move on to “they.”

“They” is also plural. “They” means more than one. (I forgot to mention that “their” and “they” are pronouns. No one seems to know the parts of speech anymore, much less how those parts are used.)

Anyhow, in this day of “gender neutral” political correctness, the plural pronoun “they” is often used as a singular pronoun. To be correct, the gender-neutral pronoun would be “it,” but that would be even more politically incorrect, so the pronoun “they” is used, even though “they” makes no sense because it refers to more than one person and is not singular.

Bad English! And to make matters even worse, I hear English teachers using these pronouns incorrectly! Oh, woe!

In out next lesson, we’ll discuss that fact that college graduates don’t know the difference between a noun and a verb, but right now I have other fish to fry (I won’t actually be frying fish, but just continuing my discussion of bad English. Still, fried fish does sound good).

I passed a police car the other day that said “K-9 Unit” so I asked the officer what “K” stands for?

“Well, nothing.”

“What does “9” stand for?”

“Nothing.”

“Then why do you (notice, I used the singular ‘you’ and not ‘they’) have ‘K-9’ written on your vehicle?”

“It refers to dogs.”

“But ‘canine’ is the proper term. K-9 is not even a word.”

One scowl from the officer and I terminated the conversation before he sicced his K-9 on me.

Then there is the way the police use the word “block.”

“The suspect was apprehended in the 2000 block of Eggbornsville Road.”

Eggbornsville Road is way out in the country and has no “blocks.” A “block” is a city square. Show me a city square on Eggbornsville Road and I’ll buy you dinner.

Then again, maybe it is a K-9 block.

Finally, no one seems to be able to start a sentence these days with any word other than “so”? It used to be “actually,” but now every response begins with “so.” Where did that come from?

If we want to make English our official language, maybe we should start by learning to use it correctly.