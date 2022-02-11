DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will Sunday's game be as super as the rest of the playoffs?

IT IS Super Bowl weekend! Time to get excited.

After seven months of pre-season games and 17 regular season games (expanded schedule), it comes down to one final contest—the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This match-up, you can be sure, is not what NBC, which will televise the big game, had hoped for. The Rams, although in a big market, do not have much of a national following and before the playoffs you probably couldn’t have found 50 people outside the greater Cincinnati area who could name one Bengals starter.

Television likes the big names, the Cowboys against the Giants or New England against the Tampa and Tom Brady. These are the games that send ratings soaring and have big corporations fighting for commercial time.

Even if the Cowboys were getting blown out, Dallas fans would hang in there until the very end. If Cincinnati falls behind by 20 points, a lot of TV sets are going to be switching to the Puppy Bowl.

Let’s hope that is not the case. Let’s hope it is a good close game, one that holds our interest until the very end.

Football fans have been spoiled this post season. All four semifinal games came down to the last play and the Bengals pulled out a Brady-like fourth quarter come-from-behind upset over Kansas City in the AFC championship game. Even the Rams—49ers contest was entertaining.

We can hope for a Brady-like finish Sunday night, but a Brady-like finish without Brady just wouldn’t be the same. Still, maybe Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford can become Brady for a day and give us an exciting ending.

Who do we root for? Well, Burrow is a young kid who had plenty of success at LSU. Stafford suffered for a decade with the hapless Detroit Lions before being traded to the Rams, so maybe I’ve got to go with the Rams. Cincinnati, on the other hand, is a small-market team and a three or four point underdog. I always tend to go with the underdog—unless Brady is playing.

Thus, I stand non-committal. I’ll be OK with whoever wins as long as it is a good game.

What I hate most about the Super Bowl is all the hoopla. It has become the Mardi Gras and Woodstock all rolled into one. Like most football fans, I’m interested in the game, not all the festivities. It sometimes seems that the game has become a sideshow to the entertainment, now the main event.

I don’t watch the commercials that companies spend millions to produce. In the beginning, they were often cute but lately they have fallen into the well of political correctness. I get enough political correctness watching the news.

I’d like to get a break from politics when I watch sports. Maybe a John Wayne movie will be on tomorrow and I can flip to it when the commercials air.

Still, there are those whose lives seem to revolve around these commercials and some will spend all Monday morning discussing the various merits of these high priced ads. You can have them, folks.

I tune out the halftime show, too, which sadly cost me the opportunity to witness the appearance of Janet Jackson’s (almost) bare breast in 2004. I have never heard of some of these performers and often do not like their music. But I do enjoy the length of the halftime shows because I can almost watch an entire John Wayne movie while they’re on.

This is the latest Super Bowl ever. The first one was played on Jan. 15 and we’ve been moving the game later and later since then. Used to be that the Pro Bowl was held the week after the Super Bowl, but that was moved up to the week before the big game because when the Super Bowl was over nobody cared. Nobody cares, but they play the Pro Bowl anyway.

Cutting the seasons close? Football ends Sunday and baseball’s spring training starts (theoretically) Monday. Of course, the NFL has played eight or nine games before the World Series is over.

I don’t know if I would want to play on the 13th. It’s unlucky. One team has always lost every game played on the 13th of the month.

And I’ll wager that one team will lose tomorrow.

But which one?