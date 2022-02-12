DR. WATTS: Remaining positive in the digital age

Please allow me a little rambling this weekend. I am bothered by a growing trend and hope that you will allow me to blow off a little steam through my keyboard.

A couple of years ago, I wrote a column about being blackmailed by a client who used online reviews as a weapon. He threatened to “trash” my practice online unless I gave him $1,000. Of course, I did no such thing and he kept his promise. Because of the nature of online reviews, that man’s malicious review will be associated with my practice for the remainder of my career. This is the unfair state of the online environment that exists today.

I find that people are increasingly quick to post their negativity online without thinking about the consequences. Those negative ratings and comments stay associated with people and businesses forever. It used to be that civilized people would give one another direct feedback and the opportunity to correct mistakes or misunderstandings. A business owner could offer an apology, assure a customer of future change, or issue a refund for a bad experience. It gave the customer an opportunity to be heard and the business a chance to improve.

Nowadays, a public online thrashing can be posted in a matter of seconds, yet will remain visible even long after any legitimate concern has actually been addressed.

I think it’s a shame that anyone would choose to permanently damage the reputation of a family-owned business. To me, it usually reveals more about the person making the post than it does about the business. Perhaps it would make sense in the case of something particularly egregious or when a business owner refuses to address specific concerns that may impact others. However, those situations are probably pretty rare. Instead, most negative reviews come from a one-time mistake or simply a customer who isn’t having his personal needs or expectations met.

In the case of a mistake, I urge folks to discuss their problem with the business owner. Consider accepting a genuine apology and perhaps even allowing the person to make some sort of amends. Please carefully consider publicly maligning the person or business in a way that permanently threatens her livelihood and those who depend upon her business. Everyone makes mistakes at one time or another. I hope that when you make your mistakes, people will be forgiving and understanding – and that your day to day errors won’t be publicly associated with your name for the rest of your life. I hope you would extend your fellow human beings the same courtesy.

In the case when a particular business isn’t meeting my particular needs or expectations, I simply bring my business elsewhere. I have never felt a need to share my displeasure with the world with an aim to drive other customers from a business. Perhaps they would appreciate the business and it would meet their expectations. Who am I to think that my personal preferences would be relevant to a wider audience of strangers? Instead, I post positive reviews that affirm businesses that I particularly appreciate. I choose to use my energy to build-up others, not tear them down.

If you are evaluating a business using online reviews, please keep in mind that the people who post positive ratings are often very, very happy customers. It is much harder to inspire a positive review than a negative one. When you see the occasional low rating, try clicking on the reviewer’s name. You will often see that they make a habit of criticizing others when they don’t get their way.

If you have made it to the end of this column, and if you agree with at least some my ramblings, please take a moment today to go online. Choose three local business that you appreciate and leave them five-star reviews with a few kind words. You can review businesses on Google, Yelp, Yahoo, Facebook, or all four! I assure you that the people who work in those businesses will be encouraged and uplifted by your public praise. You will also help dilute the negativity that is so present in our modern world.

