Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa

Dear Santa, I would like a gift this year. I was good because I did what I was supposed to do. From, Jackson

Dear Santa, I would like a pony. I help in my house. I clean my brothers room. My sport is soccer. I have been nice to my friends. Love, Lindsay

Dear Santa, I would like new shoes and clothes Hatchamals Twisty Pets Barbies, Puzzzles, stuffed animals, books, poppits, new school supplies for next year. I have been really good this year. I play with my friends nice too but the thing I would really like is make up set. I am good at sharing and helping my mom. Love, Kaelynn

Dear Santa, I would like a big toy car and a Halo and I like football and thank you for my family and I would like legos and I would like a lego set and a key chain and I would like a vr set. From Cody

Dear Santa, I would like a guitar and saxaeknone. I would also like a scooter, drum set and a new bike. I like to play games and my favorite sport is football. From, Wyatt

Dear Santa, I would like an Ipad and legos. been good doing chores for my grandma Her legs hurt also like a Va set. From CJ