Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Roman’s class
Dear Santa, I would like a black and a white cat please. I would like a day with my mom and dad please and a hatchamll. Love, Audrey
Dear Santa, I would like a pone. I also like fake nialls and stuffed animols. I am 7 years old and I was relly good this year. I help my family. Love, Abigail
Dear Santa, I wou like a hammer to work with dad I would like books so I can practce reading. Love, Ben
Dear Santa, I would like presents. Please bring me games. Also some legos I have been good and help my mom cook I also clean my sisters room. From Sergio
Dear Santa, I would like a small scuff a love and some hachumuls. I go hores back riding. I have a pet rat and dog and 14 cats. I like to draw. I help my mom take care of my baby brother. Love, Gwenny
Dear Santa, I would like Harry Potter lego sets I do good in school and help my sister I would also like a hover board. Love, Zachary
Dear Santa, I would like dream house would like my own horse saddle I have been good this year Love, Peyten
Dear Santa, I would like for me to have a jolly Christmas from Emari
Dear Santa, I would like a gift this year. I was good because I did what I was supposed to do. From, Jackson
Dear Santa, I would like a pony. I help in my house. I clean my brothers room. My sport is soccer. I have been nice to my friends. Love, Lindsay
Dear Santa, I would like new shoes and clothes Hatchamals Twisty Pets Barbies, Puzzzles, stuffed animals, books, poppits, new school supplies for next year. I have been really good this year. I play with my friends nice too but the thing I would really like is make up set. I am good at sharing and helping my mom. Love, Kaelynn
Dear Santa, I would like a big toy car and a Halo and I like football and thank you for my family and I would like legos and I would like a lego set and a key chain and I would like a vr set. From Cody
Dear Santa, I would like a guitar and saxaeknone. I would also like a scooter, drum set and a new bike. I like to play games and my favorite sport is football. From, Wyatt
Dear Santa, I would like an Ipad and legos. been good doing chores for my grandma Her legs hurt also like a Va set. From CJ
Dear Santa, I would like a magic mix and a Bell squashmallow. I was very good this year by helping other people and being nice. I hope you get my letter. Love, Eleena
Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream camper, gem growing kit, hatchamals with wings, lego vet set, baking competinon, But of all a keychain. I have cleaned my brothers room. I was in the play Annie and I learned how to ride my bike I am good at math. Love, Reagan
Dear Santa, I would like a game for my Nintendo Switch. I play football and on my trampoline. I am 7 years old and ago to second grade. From Reed
Dear Santa, I would like to see you and your elvs I hope you can bring me leg I am good in school. I would like a phone. From Wyatt
Dear Santa, I would like stuffed animals for Christmas. I would like to see where you work. I will make you cookies. I have been very good this year and help my family. From, Sa’Bella
Dear Santa, I would like a rug for my room I would also like a desk and pop’its I play kick balls with my brother Weston. I like a phone case I do good in school and listen to my teachers I would like a VR headset. From, Wyatt
Mrs. Batkins’ class
Dear Santa, I hope on Christmas I can open pop-its, a PS5, cookies, a phone, and a kitty. You are my friend! Love, Makenzie
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: hoover board, morning presents, four wheeler, phone You are nice Santa and I think you are special from Bryse
Dear Santa, I hope I can get a dirt bike a four wheeler a hoover board a transformer and bulldog. I’m going. Love, Gavin
Dear Santa, you are very nise. I love the toys that are in the prezies that are uder my tree. I wish to have a x-box, a phone, a hoover board and Mario Party. Love, Dean
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: giant teddy, a Doberman pitchner, cookies, kitty, pop-its, magic 8 ball from your friend Luna Genesis
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a bean bag, a PS5, a stuf animal santa, a mini pulltable, puzzle, a fablit, Batt Bot and Magic 8 ball. Love, Brantlee
Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream house, a Barbie camper and a Barbie ambulance. I love you Santa. Love, Dakota
Dear Santa, I hope I can have a LOL doll I hope I can have a bear I hope I can have a skateboard I hope I can have pillows You are my friend Love, from Madison
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: pupee, LOLs, cats, skateboard, hoover bord, pop-ils, squish ball, phone, bull dog. Love, Aubree
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a rmote cuntrol car and a big pop it and a pop tood a rmote cuntrol trane finger puppets a squish ball Thank you! I promise to leev cookies fore you. Love, Henry
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: Mini pomarainen stuff animal, mini air hockey, cat stuff, kittens, cool pillows, ball pit, magic 8 ball, bean bag, phone please, robux, pop-its, squish ball, clothes, giant teddy bear, to be bffs with somebody special. From, Ariella
Dear Santa, I want LOLs and Jumbo Pop-its, a Barbe deme house and Barbees and Magic 8 ball. Love, Camylle
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a toy, a sled, you eat cookies and milk, a ball, some skaes, a cateras, a doll haste, a hat. You are osome. Love, Lillian B
Dear Santa for Christmas I wus thikking about giting pup-its. Two pls. and ther is sumthing I had to ask you is magic ril? Kan this yeer be bebr for my mom Love, Karter
Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a magic 8 ball, and a puppee and pop-its and chapter books. Your friend, Kaylee
Dear Santa, I want a giant teddy bear, a squish ball, puppets have a happy Christmas. And I am soo excited for Chrismas eve! Love, Emelyn
Mr. Carlson’s class
Dear Santa, I wont a Nerf sniper and I wont a toy truck with a toy hall and I wont 1000 dolrs Santa you er the best. Love, Hall
Dear Santa, Can I have a new bike. Love, Evan
Dear Santa, I wut a Alf. I wut a nerf gun. I wut a pokmon hoder. I wut a aks. I wut a littll santu. I wut a fand. I love you Santa. Love, Jaxon G
Dear Santa, I want a pop it and a kiechain and a nuntendo syich and a Jr. dobly and lots UV Filis and a scabord. Love Anahi
Dear Santa, I would like a pop it. Love, Emily
Dear Santa, I hop you can bring a manacan thenk you I love you Merry Christmas! Love, Maddox
Dear Santa, you are the best Santa ever. Dear Santa I wood like a baneblade dear Santa wood like a elf. From Kimsey
Dear Santa, I hope you can get me lots of toys and if you can make this Chrismas the best Chrismas there will be lost of joy. Love, Aniyah
Dear Santa, I ples wunt a Pokemon Pakit and a TV and a Ckipyootp! Love, Caiden
Dear Santa, I want a Huverbord and a game sisty and a new Ipad and Iphone and a new chane. Love, Maddox M