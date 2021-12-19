 Skip to main content
Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa
Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa

Editor's Note

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at five of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Roman’s class

Dear Santa, I would like a black and a white cat please. I would like a day with my mom and dad please and a hatchamll. Love, Audrey

Dear Santa, I would like a pone. I also like fake nialls and stuffed animols. I am 7 years old and I was relly good this year. I help my family. Love, Abigail

Dear Santa, I wou like a hammer to work with dad I would like books so I can practce reading. Love, Ben

Dear Santa, I would like presents. Please bring me games. Also some legos I have been good and help my mom cook I also clean my sisters room. From Sergio

Dear Santa, I would like a small scuff a love and some hachumuls. I go hores back riding. I have a pet rat and dog and 14 cats. I like to draw. I help my mom take care of my baby brother. Love, Gwenny

Dear Santa, I would like Harry Potter lego sets I do good in school and help my sister I would also like a hover board. Love, Zachary

Dear Santa, I would like dream house would like my own horse saddle I have been good this year Love, Peyten

Dear Santa, I would like for me to have a jolly Christmas from Emari

Dear Santa, I would like a gift this year. I was good because I did what I was supposed to do. From, Jackson

Dear Santa, I would like a pony. I help in my house. I clean my brothers room. My sport is soccer. I have been nice to my friends. Love, Lindsay

Dear Santa, I would like new shoes and clothes Hatchamals Twisty Pets Barbies, Puzzzles, stuffed animals, books, poppits, new school supplies for next year. I have been really good this year. I play with my friends nice too but the thing I would really like is make up set. I am good at sharing and helping my mom. Love, Kaelynn

Dear Santa, I would like a big toy car and a Halo and I like football and thank you for my family and I would like legos and I would like a lego set and a key chain and I would like a vr set. From Cody

Dear Santa, I would like a guitar and saxaeknone. I would also like a scooter, drum set and a new bike. I like to play games and my favorite sport is football. From, Wyatt

Dear Santa, I would like an Ipad and legos. been good doing chores for my grandma Her legs hurt also like a Va set. From CJ

Dear Santa, I would like a magic mix and a Bell squashmallow. I was very good this year by helping other people and being nice. I hope you get my letter. Love, Eleena

Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream camper, gem growing kit, hatchamals with wings, lego vet set, baking competinon, But of all a keychain. I have cleaned my brothers room. I was in the play Annie and I learned how to ride my bike I am good at math. Love, Reagan

Dear Santa, I would like a game for my Nintendo Switch. I play football and on my trampoline. I am 7 years old and ago to second grade. From Reed

Dear Santa, I would like to see you and your elvs I hope you can bring me leg I am good in school. I would like a phone. From Wyatt

Dear Santa, I would like stuffed animals for Christmas. I would like to see where you work. I will make you cookies. I have been very good this year and help my family. From, Sa’Bella

Dear Santa, I would like a rug for my room I would also like a desk and pop’its I play kick balls with my brother Weston. I like a phone case I do good in school and listen to my teachers I would like a VR headset. From, Wyatt

Mrs. Batkins’ class

Dear Santa, I hope on Christmas I can open pop-its, a PS5, cookies, a phone, and a kitty. You are my friend! Love, Makenzie

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: hoover board, morning presents, four wheeler, phone You are nice Santa and I think you are special from Bryse

Dear Santa, I hope I can get a dirt bike a four wheeler a hoover board a transformer and bulldog. I’m going. Love, Gavin

Dear Santa, you are very nise. I love the toys that are in the prezies that are uder my tree. I wish to have a x-box, a phone, a hoover board and Mario Party. Love, Dean

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: giant teddy, a Doberman pitchner, cookies, kitty, pop-its, magic 8 ball from your friend Luna Genesis

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a bean bag, a PS5, a stuf animal santa, a mini pulltable, puzzle, a fablit, Batt Bot and Magic 8 ball. Love, Brantlee

Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream house, a Barbie camper and a Barbie ambulance. I love you Santa. Love, Dakota

Dear Santa, I hope I can have a LOL doll I hope I can have a bear I hope I can have a skateboard I hope I can have pillows You are my friend Love, from Madison

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: pupee, LOLs, cats, skateboard, hoover bord, pop-ils, squish ball, phone, bull dog. Love, Aubree

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a rmote cuntrol car and a big pop it and a pop tood a rmote cuntrol trane finger puppets a squish ball Thank you! I promise to leev cookies fore you. Love, Henry

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: Mini pomarainen stuff animal, mini air hockey, cat stuff, kittens, cool pillows, ball pit, magic 8 ball, bean bag, phone please, robux, pop-its, squish ball, clothes, giant teddy bear, to be bffs with somebody special. From, Ariella

Dear Santa, I want LOLs and Jumbo Pop-its, a Barbe deme house and Barbees and Magic 8 ball. Love, Camylle

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a toy, a sled, you eat cookies and milk, a ball, some skaes, a cateras, a doll haste, a hat. You are osome. Love, Lillian B

Dear Santa for Christmas I wus thikking about giting pup-its. Two pls. and ther is sumthing I had to ask you is magic ril? Kan this yeer be bebr for my mom Love, Karter

Dear Santa, here is a list of things I have been wishing for: a magic 8 ball, and a puppee and pop-its and chapter books. Your friend, Kaylee

Dear Santa, I want a giant teddy bear, a squish ball, puppets have a happy Christmas. And I am soo excited for Chrismas eve! Love, Emelyn

Mr. Carlson’s class

Dear Santa, I wont a Nerf sniper and I wont a toy truck with a toy hall and I wont 1000 dolrs Santa you er the best. Love, Hall

Dear Santa, Can I have a new bike. Love, Evan

Dear Santa, I wut a Alf. I wut a nerf gun. I wut a pokmon hoder. I wut a aks. I wut a littll santu. I wut a fand. I love you Santa. Love, Jaxon G

Dear Santa, I want a pop it and a kiechain and a nuntendo syich and a Jr. dobly and lots UV Filis and a scabord. Love Anahi

Dear Santa, I would like a pop it. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, I hop you can bring a manacan thenk you I love you Merry Christmas! Love, Maddox

Dear Santa, you are the best Santa ever. Dear Santa I wood like a baneblade dear Santa wood like a elf. From Kimsey

Dear Santa, I hope you can get me lots of toys and if you can make this Chrismas the best Chrismas there will be lost of joy. Love, Aniyah

Dear Santa, I ples wunt a Pokemon Pakit and a TV and a Ckipyootp! Love, Caiden

Dear Santa, I want a Huverbord and a game sisty and a new Ipad and Iphone and a new chane. Love, Maddox M

