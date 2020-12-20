Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Batkins’ class

I have always wanted an electric scooter. Do you think you could make me one? Are you going to send a reindeer again to fill with magic? I would really like to have the same reindeer like last year, please. Thank you! I am excited for Christmas and to see our elf Carson! I hope we get lots of snow for Christmas this year! We will have special treats for you and your reindeer. I wish I could see Rudolph. Can you send me a picture of Rudolph and Dasher? Christmas must endure! I hope you and Mrs. Clause have a Merry Christmas! Love, Austin S.