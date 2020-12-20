Emerald Hill Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Batkins’ class
Dear Santa,
I have always wanted an electric scooter. Do you think you could make me one? Are you going to send a reindeer again to fill with magic? I would really like to have the same reindeer like last year, please. Thank you! I am excited for Christmas and to see our elf Carson! I hope we get lots of snow for Christmas this year! We will have special treats for you and your reindeer. I wish I could see Rudolph. Can you send me a picture of Rudolph and Dasher? Christmas must endure! I hope you and Mrs. Clause have a Merry Christmas! Love, Austin S.
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good kid this year. For Christmas this year, I would like a Nintendo Switch and a new scooter. Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I really need new chaps for riding lessons. The ones I have are too tight for me when I ride my horse Ben. I wish you a Merry Christmas this year. Love, Payton
Dear Santa,
I was on my best behavior this year. For Christmas, I would like a tablet, nerf guns. I would also like everything in the world. I want the president. I want my family to have everything they want for Christmas.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. For Christmas, I want a rocket and a Nerf gun. I also want a four-wheeler. Thank you for delivering gifts on Christmas Day. I love spending time with my family and my grandparents. And most of all, you, Santa. Wyatt
Hello, Santa. It’s Leah. For Christmas, I would like a squirtle backpack and a pikachu sweater. I would also like a Pokemon ball necklace. And you can choose one if you want. Bye. Leah L.
Dear Santa, I already wrote to you this year so I just want to say thank you again. Merry Christmas. Cole
How are you? Are you excited for Christmas? For Christmas, I would like the game drone home. My sisters and I are making treats for you and the reindeer. Be safe and don’t get COVID-19. Wesley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wanted you to know it. You could get me the LoL snow house for Christmas. I would also like a Barbie. I will leave milk and cookies out for you. Love, Trinity Minor
Dear Santa,
I want a remote car and a Lego play set, but what I need is new shoes and a big car set. Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I would love two Ferraris for mom and dad. Big Legos would be nice. Thank you. Love, Gabriel B.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like for you to bring me a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, a kitten and a Nintendo Switch. Love, Landyn C.
Dear Santa,
How are you? By the way, I am doing great. What I want for Christmas is a Pop It and a Fidget cube. I would also like a Baby Yoda if you don’t mind. Fly safe on Christmas Eve (heart). Lilibeth
Ms. Zalucky’s class
Dear Santa,
I want a big wintery L.O.L. house for Christmas. 1 L.O.L omg doll, too. I wish that you could get presents, too, for Christmas. But you make the presents. I know you love cookies, too. I’ll give you cookies for Christmas. I hope you send me a letter soon. Bye! Alice
Dear Santa,
I hope you are staying safe. I have done my best being good this year. My wish list is a Barbie computer and a Nintendo Switch. Be safe while you are flying around the world. Your friend, Micah
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus have had a great and healthy year. I would like to thank you for all the gifts you have given me. This year, I would like a Lego AT-AT, Mandalorian Nerf guns, Fortnight Nerf guns, Nintendo Switch and military toys. Have a safe trip this year. Adam
Dear Santa,
You bring the best gifts every year. I hope you bring more this year, too. I will leave a list under the Christmas tree. Your friend, Laura
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Working hard to give kids presents? I’m working hard to get a good grade. Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a nice year and got to make enough presents for everyone! I enjoyed seeing you at Tennessee and I hope you enjoyed it, too! Love, Adeline
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. Virtual learning has been hard, but I’m getting better every day. I really want a PS4 and a bouncy ball. I will be baking cookies and leaving them for you with a glass of milk. Your friend, Adrian
Dear Santa,
Hi! I hope I’m on the nice list this year. I’m sorry that you are so busy right now. Thank you for sending Violet our elf early. We are very excited that she is here. I want for Christmas is Akolatil phone case and a remote control car. Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am great! Grandmum is going to have a sleepover at my house! I would like a Lego Friends set with Mia in it, please. Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good year. How is the elfs doing? The present I want is a four-weeler. Please, something that I want is that I can see my grannie. How is the reindeer? Your best friend named Brice.
Ms. Breeden’s class
I love you, Santa. I didn’t know your elves were so small.
Our elf, Razzle Dazzle, drew a snowman on our toilet paper roll last night. He is so silly. I wish this virus as over so we could see you. Love, Sophia
I hope you and Mrs. Clause are feeling good today and I hope I am good for Christmas. I want to come to the North Pole with you. Please get me a PC. Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents last year. How are you and Mrs. Clause and the elfs doing. This year, I would like a camra, a skate bord and a camra on top of the helmet. And a hover board. Love, Camden
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. Could I have a hover board for Christmas? I would be so happy and my family would be happy, too. We wish you a merry Christmas. Love, Felix
Dear Santa,
How are you and the others doing? I’d like a Nerf gun that can shoot 6 bullets at a timem and Pokemon cards. Have a good Christmas. Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
I hope you care having a good day. Mrs. Clause, too. A few things for Christmas I want are baseball catching gear and my own hunting cup and my own cap gun and my own bag of Twix and more, please. And a phone, please. Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. I want a LOL. I want a baby. I will leave you cookies and milk. I love you, Santa. Maura
Dear Santa,
I wish for a beautiful snow globe. And a knitting kit. ... I would knit my cat Phoebe a sweater. Love, Zoe
Dear Santa,
The Christmas letter. I hope I was good. But let’s start on the things I want. A microphone, Frozen 2 dolls. And LOL dolls, Barbie dolls, and rings. And high heels, a VIP pet, stuffed animals and a guitar. Love, Adriana
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I hope to get a LOL doll camper for Christmas. Also, some slippers for my Grandma. Love, Evieanna
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Some things I might like are a Beyblade set, trumpet or keyboard, baseball glove, Minors USA bat, and a Grave Digger remote control car. More Christmas! Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
Please, can I have a telescope to look at the stars? Can I have a microscope to look at bugs and stuff? I would also like puzzles and a gum mat. I would really like this stuff. Love, Addyson
Dear Santa,
I hope all is well at the North Pole. My wish for Christmas is LOL dolls, Crystal flyer, Hollywood hair. I promise to leave milk and cookies for you. I will also leave carrots for reindeer. I would like a Venom and Spiderman action figure. Love, Jude
Dear Santa,
I’m Abigail. Thanks for the presents last year. I hope you come again this year. I hope your reindeer are ready to fly. We already put up our Christmas tree. I hope you like it. We still have to put more lights up. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Ms. Shepherd’s class
Dear Santa,
I would like a drone. I would also like a phone. Thank you and merry Christmas. Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year and I have been very helpful this Christmas. I would like a picture of you and all of your elves. I like to play with Nerf guns and I like to build things. Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
My dad said that he would talk to you when you come to my home. I have a list for you. It is on the cookies. It is a lot of stuff I wished for. Love, Joscelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a pet. Thank you for bringing me presents every year. I will leave milk, cookies and carrots. Be safe. Love, Raina
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a Poopsie doll, books and a hair-styler doll. Thank you for sending Evergreen to us this year. I hope you have a merry Christmas! Love, Tessa
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for the elves to come back. And I want a Hatchimil. Love, Holly
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re okay. I would like a cat squishee, a PS4 and a poofy cat and a pool and a pool table and Disney World. I love you. Anthony
Dear Santa,
I would like five Pull Back and Let It Go cars. I also would like an 18-inch bike. Love, Lukas
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good and elves. I want a Redstone Monstrosity set and Super Smash Bros.Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well so you can deliver presents for the kids around the world and deliver a present for me and a switch. Love, John
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the reindeers and the elves are doing good. Here are some things I want for Christmas. Tobi watch, Lego Mario Expansion set and rest of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. Love, Shane
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is toys. Are the reindeer OK? Are you and Mrs. Claus OK? Love, Jolie
Dear Santa,
I really want a horse. I also need a bike. I hope you and the reindeer are doing great and the elfs. I really want snow, too. I love Christmas!! Love, Chloe
I hope you are not cold and the elfs and the raindeers. I would like a hoverboard, please, and a kitten. Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
Best wishes: 100 dollar gift card and some books, socks and a hoverboard and anything else you give to me. I hope everything is fine. Love, Jacqueline
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a van for me to ride in and a LOL ball and an XBox and a boxing LOL doll and a baby doll and a play classroom. Love, Chloe
Ms. Roman’s class
Dear Santa,
I would like some Legos because I only have a little bit of them. I would also like a hoverboard. Thank you! Kayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a new bike. My bike is old and I am too big for it. I would like an American Girl set. Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
I really love the LOL rock band. It looks so cool and like fun. I would also like an iPad case because mine is just black and does not match with the rose gold, and can the color be pink? Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
Can I please get an electric bike? It goes fast and is fun. And I want it to be red and blue and white. I would also like magnetic slime and a computer, please. Love, Nolyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I would like paint and canvas because I like to paint. I would like a stuffed fox because they are my favorite animal. The last thing I would like is a fun time with my family. Happy Christmas! Love, Alyxandra
Dear Santa,
I would like a Stuffie for Christmas. I will snuggle with it in my arms. I would also like a toy for my kitty. Love, Bianca
Dear Santa,
I want a new doll house because my other one is broke and old. I would also like an American doll house because I don’t have one. Love, Dahlia
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I hope you like your cookey and milk. And I hope the reindeer like the carrots. And I hope you have a safe Christmas. Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I am excited for you to come visit my new house. The reindeer will have a good roof to land on. This year, I would like a new pair of Crocs, please. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Livi
Dear Santa,
I will leave you cookies and reindeer food. I hope you like my Christmas tree. Merry Christmas, Santa! Love, Dre
Dear Santa,
I want a new Nintendo Switch game and an elf on the shelf. I want a dog. I want a robot science experiment I can make. I want a radio set as well. I also want Roblox toys. Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
Can you deliver presents one day early because we will be at grandperes house on Christmas morning? I have been a really good girl this year. Can I have a Polly Pocket for Christmas? Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
I am super happy because you are so nice and kind to fly around the world and give us gifts every year! Plus also, for Christmas I want a pretty necklace or something in a small package. Love, Sutton
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a Xbox IX, a PlayStation 5, an electric scooter, a Wii, and to ride on your sleight and meet the elves and work at the workshop for one day. I love you, Santa. Tyler Rose
