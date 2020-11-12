Entertainment is still alive thanks to Jurassic Quest

Who doesn’t love dinosaurs?
From the cool ferociousness of a snarling Tyrannosaurus Rex to a cute and almost cuddly (by comparison, anyway) Triceratops, we all have a favorite. It’s been over 200 million years since they roamed the Earth, but they’re everywhere, from museums to pop culture.
Just one bit of data to back that up: The movie “Jurassic Park” from 1993 has grossed well over $1 billion. “Jurassic World,” from 2015, is nearing $2 billion.
Now that you’re in a dino state of mind: Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Literally. Because nearly 100 huge, lifelike, animatronic dinosaurs will be at the RFK Stadium parking lot this weekend in the nation’s capitol, roaring and tail swishing and generally looking cool and sounding awesome.
The event is called Jurassic Quest. Normally a walk-through, indoor extravaganza, this year it has been cleverly redesigned as a drive-thru to keep audiences safe.
“When news of COVID-19 first began back in the beginning of 2020, Jurassic Quest had just come off of a very successful 2019,” said Adam Friedman, CEO of Jurassic Quest.
“We realized that many people in the live entertainment space considered themselves dead in the water at the onset of the pandemic. … So, we came up with the idea of the drive-thru model as an innovative way to pivot and overcome the setbacks many of our colleagues across the industry were facing at the time and still continue to face to this day.”
It was, in a way, adapt or go extinct. So the folks in the Quest organization decided to change a traditionally indoor exhibition into an outdoor drive-only event that minimized crowd interaction. They could use large parking lots across the country while offering families a fun and safe form of entertainment.
Entertainment-starved Americans have responded enthusiastically. Since June, more than a quarter of a million cars holding more than 1 million people have turned up to see the dinosaurs.
Here’s how it works: As your vehicle gets up close and personal with beasties large (Gigantosaurus, Spinosaurus and even a Megalodon, to name a few) and small, you’ll get to hear fun, educational audio on your phone (or through your car speakers if you’ve got Bluetooth), and see cast members performing along the journey.
“It’s intentionally designed to be both educational and fun,” said Friedman, “and has provided many kids and families a way to enjoy each other’s company safely, during a time when they might otherwise have been stuck inside the house.”
He pointed out that with so many school systems closed or on reduced classroom time, the event helps parents bring the classroom to life for their kids.
“It’s a great way to break up the school day, get some fresh air, and disconnect from the computer screen, all while learning and gaining valuable educational insights,” he said.
If all of this has your interest piqued, be advised than many of these shows have sold out across the country. All tickets must be preordered online at jurassicquest.com. So you can’t just get them at the gate.
In the end, dinosaurs may be extinct, but they’ve never really left our imagination. And Jurassic Quest will be a chance to “time travel” and get a close look at some of the magnificent animals who roamed the Earth millions of years ago.
Indeed, the company was founded in 2013 by a family that simply loved dinosaurs and wanted to do something cool to bring them to life. They brought in leading paleontologists to make sure each dinosaur was properly replicated in every detail, be the dino scaly or feathered or finned.
The dream paid off. With over 1 million attendees annually, and now a drive-thru event, Jurassic Quest is the T-Rex of entertainment options in 2020.
