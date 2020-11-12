Entertainment is still alive thanks to Jurassic Quest

Who doesn’t love dinosaurs?

From the cool ferociousness of a snarling Tyrannosaurus Rex to a cute and almost cuddly (by comparison, anyway) Triceratops, we all have a favorite. It’s been over 200 million years since they roamed the Earth, but they’re everywhere, from museums to pop culture.

Just one bit of data to back that up: The movie “Jurassic Park” from 1993 has grossed well over $1 billion. “Jurassic World,” from 2015, is nearing $2 billion.

Now that you’re in a dino state of mind: Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Literally. Because nearly 100 huge, lifelike, animatronic dinosaurs will be at the RFK Stadium parking lot this weekend in the nation’s capitol, roaring and tail swishing and generally looking cool and sounding awesome.

The event is called Jurassic Quest. Normally a walk-through, indoor extravaganza, this year it has been cleverly redesigned as a drive-thru to keep audiences safe.

“When news of COVID-19 first began back in the beginning of 2020, Jurassic Quest had just come off of a very successful 2019,” said Adam Friedman, CEO of Jurassic Quest.