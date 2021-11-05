Escape to "Clouds, Ice, and Bounty" at the National Gallery of Art

Most poetical is Clara Peeters’ “Still Life with Flowers Surrounded by Insects and a Snail” (c. 1610). The smallest work at only 7 inches offers a puzzle: Are the bugs attracted to the realistic flowers or are they part of the painting?

There is an ancient legend about Zeuxis, a painter whose grapes were so real that the birds tried to eat them. While many of these still-life paintings are breathtakingly realistic, Dutch artists went beyond that with contrasts, such as glistening red pomegranate seeds in the center of Jacob van Walscapelle’s “Still Life with Fruit” (1675), or the very dull-colored vegetables of Adriaen Coorte’s “Still Life with Asparagus and Red Currant” (1696). And yes, there is a discolored grape in the bunch to show what a painter could do!

At a time when paintings were part of a household and domestic life a recurring theme, one painting stands out in the collection for the stark contrast between the outdoor world with ships at sea and hunting scenes and the indoors where people dwelt.