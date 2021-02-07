Exhibit celebrates life and work of Orange artist Adam DeSio

Orange County artist Adam DeSio was known as a hard worker. As a tireless supporter of other artists. And as a multifaceted creator who didn’t put much stock in trends. He created because he had a compulsion to create. He was a true artist.
His life was cut short by cancer in 2020. DeSio, a painter, photographer and graphic designer, died on Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 42. His friend and fellow member at Fredericksburg’s Art First Gallery, Casey Shaw said, “He was still so young. There was no telling where his work would go long term.”
Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say, who grew up with DeSio in Kane, remembers his boyhood friend’s “kind spirit, artistic talent and his big laugh.”
Adam had been a member of Fredericksburg’s Art First Gallery since 2004, where he served in a variety of roles, and had exhibited as the featured artist in shows about his painting and his photography.
Even after being diagnosed with cancer early last year, Adam remained the gallery’s webmaster. It was a skill he also put to excellent use professionally for a variety of clients in the business he founded, DeSio Studios, in eastern Orange’s Lake of the Woods community.
SHOWING HIS WORK
Art First Gallery is showing the breadth and depth of DeSio’s work with the exhibit “A Tribute to Adam DeSio,” which opened Friday and runs through the end of the month.
Art First will also broadcast a video about DeSio’s art and life over social media. After the opening, works will be available to view online and during the gallery’s open hours: Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DeSio’s wife, Stephanie DeSio, said his work in realism, abstract art, photography, woodblock prints, painting in watercolors, acrylics and oils will all be featured.
“He did a little bit of everything,” she said.
The exhibit will also feature work by their young son, Addison DeSio, who is a budding artist and following in his father’s footsteps.
DeSio’s paintings often combined free-flowing painting and industrial elements. Locals will know him from his large-format abstract paintings in bold colors in metal frames he hand-made. Stephanie DeSio said he spent ample time on those frames and used a wire brush attached to a drill to create unique finishes on each. It added more art to his art, she said.
“But mostly he will be remembered for being a humble, friendly, helpful man who loved his family deeply and was very proud of his down-to-earth western Pennsylvania roots,” Shaw said.
THE BEGINNINGS OF AN ARTIST
Stephanie DeSio said Adam loved nature. They met in high school in their hometown of Kane, Pa., and grew up in the area of Allegheny National Forest, where long-ago glaciers melted and large left rock formations. His hikes there inspired his work, as well as his twice daily walks in the Fredericksburg region’s battlefields with the couple’s dogs.
They moved here in 2003 after she found a teaching job in the area. And since then, he particularly enjoyed walking at Ellwood Manor in eastern Orange County. Stephanie said the National Park Service rangers all knew him by name and felt a certain comfort in his presence, that he was also looking out for the property. He also loved to be by the Rappahannock River, especially when herons, bald eagles and osprey nested along its banks each year.
Adam became a member of Art First Gallery in 2004, and he served in a variety of roles there and exhibited his paintings and his photography. Shaw described him as one of the young, energetic forces that kickstarted the gallery, which as a cooperative, “is kind of like a family” and depends on the sweat equity of its members to work.
He also founded his own web and graphic design business, DeSio Studios, and used his professional skills to support local artists, too.
A COMMUNITY ADVOCATE
Even after his cancer diagnosis, Adam continued to run his business and support local artists.
He got involved in the region’s art community soon after moving here. He worked on benefits for other artists, photographed the annual Art Attack event and donated work for causes, including the Fredericksburg Area Museum. He let artists pay for web hosting and graphic design with their work. Along with his membership at Art First, he was a member at LibertyTown Arts Workshop for a time.
“Some people want to be known, but he created because he needed to create,” Shaw said. “And he wanted to create an outlet for a community of artists.”
Stephanie DeSio said more than anything, Adam wanted to be a painter. He worked long hours with his business but always found time to paint.
“He saw beauty in everything around him,” she said. “He saw the world differently and he was glad he did. He created what made him happy.”
If at a show she overheard someone who didn’t care for his work, she would tell him, and his response was inevitable: I didn’t make it for them. He made art for himself.
And he cared about the art community. “He got really hot whenever they talked about cutting art programs in schools,” she said.
HIS LEGACY
DeSio was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2018. Stephanie DeSio said surgery was quickly followed by chemotherapy and doctors were optimistic about his outlook. And the chemo worked, but not enough. The aggressive form of cancer came back.
When he found out the treatment was not working, he wanted to sell the remainder of his work to support their son Addison. Everything sold will go toward a fund for his son’s college. Adam went to Daemen College in New York and double majored in graphic design and painting. She said he joked that the college must have a “DeSio Clause,” disallowing double majors in the art department because of how much work it entailed for everyone involved. He was always a hard worker and a dedicated artist.
But Addison is perhaps Adam’s greatest legacy and will also have original art in the show.
The fifth-grader is in the gifted art program in Spotsylvania County schools. Like his father, he does a little of everything. He engages in photography, sculpting and drawing. Stephanie said he is a perfectionist. When choosing one of his sculptural masks for this show, he wanted the right one, having created multiple versions to get it right. He prefers realism to the abstract, but so did his dad at a young age, she said. She’s excited to see how he grows as an artist.
As for the show and the sale of her late husband’s work, “This is exactly what he wanted to do with what he left behind,” she said.
