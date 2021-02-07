Exhibit celebrates life and work of Orange artist Adam DeSio

DeSio was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2018. Stephanie DeSio said surgery was quickly followed by chemotherapy and doctors were optimistic about his outlook. And the chemo worked, but not enough. The aggressive form of cancer came back.

When he found out the treatment was not working, he wanted to sell the remainder of his work to support their son Addison. Everything sold will go toward a fund for his son’s college. Adam went to Daemen College in New York and double majored in graphic design and painting. She said he joked that the college must have a “DeSio Clause,” disallowing double majors in the art department because of how much work it entailed for everyone involved. He was always a hard worker and a dedicated artist.

But Addison is perhaps Adam’s greatest legacy and will also have original art in the show.

The fifth-grader is in the gifted art program in Spotsylvania County schools. Like his father, he does a little of everything. He engages in photography, sculpting and drawing. Stephanie said he is a perfectionist. When choosing one of his sculptural masks for this show, he wanted the right one, having created multiple versions to get it right. He prefers realism to the abstract, but so did his dad at a young age, she said. She’s excited to see how he grows as an artist.

As for the show and the sale of her late husband’s work, “This is exactly what he wanted to do with what he left behind,” she said.

Lindley Estes contributes to The Free Lance-Star.