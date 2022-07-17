Explore Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods at Wolf Trap this summer

Families who attend the performances of Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods will not only be delighted by the offerings of a spectrum of acclaimed singers, musicians, dancers and actors, but will also experience a magical venue especially designed to engage young audiences.

Guests enter the woodlands adjacent to the park’s Meadow, and as they begin their journey to the theater under the trees’ canopy and over the bridge that crosses the creek, they will sense the enchanting atmosphere of a place where anything can happen.

“There is nowhere quite like Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods. From the moment patrons walk down the path toward the theater, they are immersed in the beauty of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts,” said Cate Bechtold, director of internships and community programs. “Before the show even begins, children see birds, flowers, butterflies, groundhogs, deer, a creek. It’s truly like something out of a fairytale.”

Tucked into a shady grove of trees, the amphitheater offers rows of benches, seating just over 700—a small enough venue so that everyone in the audience feels connected to the performers onstage.

“It’s always amazing to see how the children, and their parents/caregivers, respond to and interact with the artists on our stage. We intentionally program shows that have elements of audience engagement so that families can get up and move around and feel like they’re part of the performance,” said Bechtold. “It’s always obvious when an artist has made an impression, which is often, when a child leaves the theater singing the songs or practicing the dance steps they just learned.”

The shows, which typically last about an hour, are often followed by meet-and-greets with the performers. Families also typically stay for a picnic on their blankets in the Meadow and enjoy a Stay & Play session with their own toys and games or those provided by Wolf Trap and the park rangers.

“It’s a day full of exploring and learning in the most stunning setting of a National Park!” said Bechtold.

The season’s program is designed with an intention of hosting artists and performances that are representative of the area’s diverse community. Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods is often a child’s first experience with live performing arts and performances are selected to provide an inviting threshold to that realm.

“Whether it’s dance, theater, puppetry or music, we strive to present high-quality performances that often include an educational component or message that the artist has woven through their show,” said Bechtold.

Just a sampling of the offerings presented this summer shows that goal has been accomplished. This summer’s season features 28 artists, 17 of which are making débuts on the stage. Among the upcoming shows: GreatWorks Theatre Company’s “Lyle the Crocodile,” who wins the heart of cantankerous Mr. Grumps, by showing the importance of going beyond differences and loving everyone for what they are; and Rissi Palmer, with highlights from her “Best Day Ever” album, which invites kids to celebrate the simple joys of their lives.

In addition, the lineup includes Peruvian singer and storyteller Flor Bromley, whose “Fiesta Global” encourages children to join in the fun as they travel to countries where different rhythms were born, and a performance by Broken Box Mime, which activates imaginations through physical storytelling that goes beyond language barriers.

Returning favorites include “Freddy Fossil’s Dino Show,” and its educational and captivatingly winsome “pre-hysterical” puppets; Smith & Yarn, whose lyrics celebrate unity, activism and friendship through their blend of cultural traditions and sounds of reggae, folk and country music; and 123 Andrés, whose “Activaté” presents a fun-filled mix of Spanish and English songs. A complete schedule of performances can be viewed on Wolf Trap’s website.

Families often attend multiple performances throughout the summer and, for many families, the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods shows have become a tradition. Parents who attended the performances in their youth are now bringing their own children, as well as delighted grandparents. In Bechtold’s words: “It’s a multigenerational treasure of a program and it’s located right in your backyard.”

“Our goal is to make the experience of attending a live performance educational, interactive and accessible. This venue is a comfortable and exciting environment for children to hear live music for the first time or to be introduced to a new culture or traditions of another country,” said Bechtold. “Our hope is that the venue and our artists will instill a love and appreciation for the arts at an early age, creating an interest in the arts that will last a lifetime.”