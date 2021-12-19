Farmington Elementary letters to Santa

Jaza lynn

I have been good this year,

I hap mom dish. I hap rinln a sihme cidkx. I hop my dad is da bid. Will alen ma run did. I lack wan robah. I lac wan dnosar. I lac I wan nrfoc an Enjoy the milk and cookies. I leave for you.

Anderson Esteban

Dear Santa,

I have beenn good this year. I lesen to my mom when she tals me to hery up becos we are going to be late to shoole. I lesses to my mom when she tals me to Klen my room. I help my mom with the chikens. I hope you bring me a lots of things. I hope you bring me a rambowhiaye for chresmes. I hope you bring me book. I hope you bring me a bisekal. I hope you travel safe.

Emma Mariuez

Dear Sata,

I hae bin good this year. I helped my mom to do chors. I lisen to the rules. I fallode direcshens. Bring me many things. I would like a toy car. I would like a toy playn. I would like a toy robot. Enjoy the milk and cookies. I leave for you.

Andres Ortga

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.