Farmington Elementary letters to Santa
Farmington Elementary letters to Santa

Editor's Note

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at five of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Farmington Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Cordle’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been good. this year. I help my mom. I help my gramo. I help my dad.

Thes ra the thas I wut. I hop sat ges my dog. I hop sat ages me a star. I hop santa ges me my slime

Love,

Averi Dunn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I whent to do my chors.

I go to sleep when my mom and dad tell me. I use my manners. I hope you bring me a ulecherick scooter thank you.

I hope you bring me a PS5 thank you. I hope you bring money stack for my family. I hope you are safe.

Isaiah Rincan

Dear Santa,

I been good this year. I help my mom to do Food in the morning.

I lising to my dad when he sey clin your room. I like to clin my haws. I hope you bring me many things.

I whant a baby she cen tolk. I whant a gres for my Family and for me. I whangt a gacket for my me and my famiy

Thank you for all you do.

Lov,

Helida Graciela

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.

I haved lisnnind to Mommy and Daddy when they tell me to go to bed.

I have help Mommy with the larnry. I have made my bed. the many thing I whant. I hope you bring me a globe. I hope you bring me a desk. I hope you bring me a chair for my desk. I hope you travel safe.

Adleigh Wadell

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yeaar. The remius. I hlepd my mom to clen ug the remllus I hlepd my Daddy to fldduu the clois. I wll go to sep wie to reing wir my ma bring me mamy thing. Iwat a pipt and a sufinal I wat a sasobul. I lutc senu enjay the mlllk and cookies I leave for you.

Sophia Andrade

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I helpt my mom cklen the dishis. I helpt my sister up. I folode the teachers rools. I hope breing theas things. A bike. A slime gune. A bawse haw’s. I hope you are safe.

Love, Landon Lang

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my dad clean the room.

I do my home worke when i need to.

I love makeing food foR dad.

Can you bring me all of this?

A now bike. More littes. Lol dolls. I hope you fly safe.

Kenna Robey

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help my mom to do the dishis. I lisin to the techr wen she is gifin drekshins. I lisin to my dad I hope you me many things. I want a tabilit. and a bag I want a Barbe Haws. and I want figits and popits, a big won

Enjoy the milk and cookies I leave for you

Rebeca Morales

Dear Santa,

I hav been good this year. I tok the dog owt sid. I tek a cow I klet my begrum. I wod like kolring dooks. I hope you bring me this. I wod like hot wels. I wod like kols. Enjoy the milk and cookies I leave foh you.

Hadley Sparrow

Dear Santa,

I hove been good this year. I help some bod I with what there need. I with what her American girl and a Barbie.

Jaza lynn

I have been good this year,

I hap mom dish. I hap rinln a sihme cidkx. I hop my dad is da bid. Will alen ma run did. I lack wan robah. I lac wan dnosar. I lac I wan nrfoc an Enjoy the milk and cookies. I leave for you.

Anderson Esteban

Dear Santa,

I have beenn good this year. I lesen to my mom when she tals me to hery up becos we are going to be late to shoole. I lesses to my mom when she tals me to Klen my room. I help my mom with the chikens. I hope you bring me a lots of things. I hope you bring me a rambowhiaye for chresmes. I hope you bring me book. I hope you bring me a bisekal. I hope you travel safe.

Emma Mariuez

Dear Sata,

I hae bin good this year. I helped my mom to do chors. I lisen to the rules. I fallode direcshens. Bring me many things. I would like a toy car. I would like a toy playn. I would like a toy robot. Enjoy the milk and cookies. I leave for you.

Andres Ortga

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year.

I help my mom baking and I follod the rous and, I gave love to my mom I hope you bring me meny thigs. I wote a toy car and toy kes and kitni play set and a bike. Enjoy the milk and cookies I leve for you

Jasmine Sanchez

Ms. Mayles class 2nd grade

Farmington

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my mom and my dad. I shared my toys with my brother. I even helped my mom with the dishis. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas I would really like a make up set, a Fit Bit, and four publo books.

Thank you and happy holidays!

Sophie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I been so good to my mom. And i been good to my brother and sistr. And i been good to my techr. And i hlpe my mom to clen the deshsz. I hope you bring me some presente this chrismas. I would really like a new i want poney that read, i want a I Pad, and I want fijts paks, and a hole set maka up.

thank you

Amina

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I halp my mom to Klren

the has. I halp my baby brother. Yind her falpan Dan. I yind to my Dad. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would really like a tide bar and a new Borbe

Christmas

Tatiana Gomez

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help my mom clen room. I am Doing my home wolrk. I shared my toys! I hope you bring me Prsents this Christmas. I would really like a game green and red. and I help some pepl fell down I help pepl. Someone fell down I help pepl. thank you and happy holiday happy Christmas!

Linn Guyen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have cleaned my poppops house I have been heleful. I have played whit cleo. I hope you bring me some prsents this Christmas. I would really like a pet cat, sokins, and a baby doll a live. Thank you and happy holidays~

Alice

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I sherd whit my dad. I hep my mom whit dishes. I helpt my dad. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would like a tablet, a phone, and a book. Thank you and happy holidays!

Grace

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have bin good this year to uthr peel. I do not posh to uthr pepol. I did my chores. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would really adio.

Thank You and Happy holidays!

Kevin

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help Joes. I cleaned room. I was good to my brother. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would like blue stuff, my brother back, and a blue toy. Thank you and happy holidays!

Jordy

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I was nicce. I was kind. I shared my toys. I hope can bring me some presents. I wont toys. I wont a Barbie, I wont a water Bodol. Thank you and happy holidays

Sofia Corrales

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year. I did my Homework. I payed attention to my teacher. I had a A on my test. I hope you bringme some presents. I would really like a figit pack, apple tablets, fack nails, acrylic.

Merry Christmas too you!

Dallas

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my mom clena the room. I helped my dad at wrook I helped withe news. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas I would like a for relyr. I would like a samsing fon. and would like a nerf gun 100000000000

Thank you and happy holidays

Joe

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my mom cook thanksgiving dinner. and I have cleaned my room. and I go along with my sibleings! I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would really like a 2 figet pack, a big pop its and a 2 new L.O.L doll manchins and lominin popit and 1,000,000 Dollars the newIPhone 13 Pro. I will never forget this!

Cambree

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped my Dad with the moveing and good behavir I hope you bring me chirmes pesnts and I like chitsme I wold really like a wwe boxing rig and the rock and john ceah and , and , and a new I Phone 14. thank you and happy christmas

Steven Lee

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yea. I have mom n chores. dad ibamnmos I hope you bring me some presents this year. I would like a bike a7d apple it.

thank you so much.

Aiden

