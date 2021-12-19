Farmington Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Cordle’s class
Dear Santa,
I have been good. this year. I help my mom. I help my gramo. I help my dad.
Thes ra the thas I wut. I hop sat ges my dog. I hop sat ages me a star. I hop santa ges me my slime
Love,
Averi Dunn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I whent to do my chors.
I go to sleep when my mom and dad tell me. I use my manners. I hope you bring me a ulecherick scooter thank you.
I hope you bring me a PS5 thank you. I hope you bring money stack for my family. I hope you are safe.
Isaiah Rincan
Dear Santa,
I been good this year. I help my mom to do Food in the morning.
I lising to my dad when he sey clin your room. I like to clin my haws. I hope you bring me many things.
I whant a baby she cen tolk. I whant a gres for my Family and for me. I whangt a gacket for my me and my famiy
Thank you for all you do.
Lov,
Helida Graciela
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I haved lisnnind to Mommy and Daddy when they tell me to go to bed.
I have help Mommy with the larnry. I have made my bed. the many thing I whant. I hope you bring me a globe. I hope you bring me a desk. I hope you bring me a chair for my desk. I hope you travel safe.
Adleigh Wadell
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yeaar. The remius. I hlepd my mom to clen ug the remllus I hlepd my Daddy to fldduu the clois. I wll go to sep wie to reing wir my ma bring me mamy thing. Iwat a pipt and a sufinal I wat a sasobul. I lutc senu enjay the mlllk and cookies I leave for you.
Sophia Andrade
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I helpt my mom cklen the dishis. I helpt my sister up. I folode the teachers rools. I hope breing theas things. A bike. A slime gune. A bawse haw’s. I hope you are safe.
Love, Landon Lang
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my dad clean the room.
I do my home worke when i need to.
I love makeing food foR dad.
Can you bring me all of this?
A now bike. More littes. Lol dolls. I hope you fly safe.
Kenna Robey
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help my mom to do the dishis. I lisin to the techr wen she is gifin drekshins. I lisin to my dad I hope you me many things. I want a tabilit. and a bag I want a Barbe Haws. and I want figits and popits, a big won
Enjoy the milk and cookies I leave for you
Rebeca Morales
Dear Santa,
I hav been good this year. I tok the dog owt sid. I tek a cow I klet my begrum. I wod like kolring dooks. I hope you bring me this. I wod like hot wels. I wod like kols. Enjoy the milk and cookies I leave foh you.
Hadley Sparrow
Dear Santa,
I hove been good this year. I help some bod I with what there need. I with what her American girl and a Barbie.
Jaza lynn
I have been good this year,
I hap mom dish. I hap rinln a sihme cidkx. I hop my dad is da bid. Will alen ma run did. I lack wan robah. I lac wan dnosar. I lac I wan nrfoc an Enjoy the milk and cookies. I leave for you.
Anderson Esteban
Dear Santa,
I have beenn good this year. I lesen to my mom when she tals me to hery up becos we are going to be late to shoole. I lesses to my mom when she tals me to Klen my room. I help my mom with the chikens. I hope you bring me a lots of things. I hope you bring me a rambowhiaye for chresmes. I hope you bring me book. I hope you bring me a bisekal. I hope you travel safe.
Emma Mariuez
Dear Sata,
I hae bin good this year. I helped my mom to do chors. I lisen to the rules. I fallode direcshens. Bring me many things. I would like a toy car. I would like a toy playn. I would like a toy robot. Enjoy the milk and cookies. I leave for you.
Andres Ortga
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year.
I help my mom baking and I follod the rous and, I gave love to my mom I hope you bring me meny thigs. I wote a toy car and toy kes and kitni play set and a bike. Enjoy the milk and cookies I leve for you
Jasmine Sanchez
Ms. Mayles class 2nd grade
Farmington
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my mom and my dad. I shared my toys with my brother. I even helped my mom with the dishis. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas I would really like a make up set, a Fit Bit, and four publo books.
Thank you and happy holidays!
Sophie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I been so good to my mom. And i been good to my brother and sistr. And i been good to my techr. And i hlpe my mom to clen the deshsz. I hope you bring me some presente this chrismas. I would really like a new i want poney that read, i want a I Pad, and I want fijts paks, and a hole set maka up.
thank you
Amina
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I halp my mom to Klren
the has. I halp my baby brother. Yind her falpan Dan. I yind to my Dad. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would really like a tide bar and a new Borbe
Christmas
Tatiana Gomez
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help my mom clen room. I am Doing my home wolrk. I shared my toys! I hope you bring me Prsents this Christmas. I would really like a game green and red. and I help some pepl fell down I help pepl. Someone fell down I help pepl. thank you and happy holiday happy Christmas!
Linn Guyen
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I have cleaned my poppops house I have been heleful. I have played whit cleo. I hope you bring me some prsents this Christmas. I would really like a pet cat, sokins, and a baby doll a live. Thank you and happy holidays~
Alice
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I sherd whit my dad. I hep my mom whit dishes. I helpt my dad. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would like a tablet, a phone, and a book. Thank you and happy holidays!
Grace
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I have bin good this year to uthr peel. I do not posh to uthr pepol. I did my chores. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would really adio.
Thank You and Happy holidays!
Kevin
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help Joes. I cleaned room. I was good to my brother. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would like blue stuff, my brother back, and a blue toy. Thank you and happy holidays!
Jordy
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I was nicce. I was kind. I shared my toys. I hope can bring me some presents. I wont toys. I wont a Barbie, I wont a water Bodol. Thank you and happy holidays
Sofia Corrales
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year. I did my Homework. I payed attention to my teacher. I had a A on my test. I hope you bringme some presents. I would really like a figit pack, apple tablets, fack nails, acrylic.
Merry Christmas too you!
Dallas
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my mom clena the room. I helped my dad at wrook I helped withe news. I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas I would like a for relyr. I would like a samsing fon. and would like a nerf gun 100000000000
Thank you and happy holidays
Joe
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my mom cook thanksgiving dinner. and I have cleaned my room. and I go along with my sibleings! I hope you bring me some presents this Christmas. I would really like a 2 figet pack, a big pop its and a 2 new L.O.L doll manchins and lominin popit and 1,000,000 Dollars the newIPhone 13 Pro. I will never forget this!
Cambree
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my Dad with the moveing and good behavir I hope you bring me chirmes pesnts and I like chitsme I wold really like a wwe boxing rig and the rock and john ceah and , and , and a new I Phone 14. thank you and happy christmas
Steven Lee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yea. I have mom n chores. dad ibamnmos I hope you bring me some presents this year. I would like a bike a7d apple it.
thank you so much.
Aiden