Fear and fun on the rise at Virginia theme parks

Before the Howl-O-Scream begins at night though, there’s plenty for kids to do around the park. “The Count’s Spooktacular” has everyone’s favorite “Sesame Street” character celebrating the holiday, and with costume parades, a hay maze and trick-or-treating available throughout the park, there’s a good deal of things to do for visitors of all ages.

KINGS DOMINION

At Kings Dominion, the park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Halloween Haunt. Not only does the park continue to put on an impressive spectacular, but this year’s Halloween Haunt truly feels like a celebration of these past two decades. With a combination of new and old attractions, Kings Dominion finds a way to pay homage to the event’s past, while still making it feel fresh.

Kings Dominion’s mazes are intended to terrify audiences at every turn, with excellent designs that misdirect the guest while some spooky creature comes after you unnoticed. “Condemned” feels like a nightmare straight from “Resident Evil,” while “Blood on the Bayou” presents a claustrophobic trip full of voodoo and swampy scares. “Cornstalkers” and “Trick or Treat” also take tried-and-true concepts, but with creatures packed around each corner, these mazes are chilling, never allowing the visitor an opportunity to let their guard down.