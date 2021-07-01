Fired up for the Fourth: Area celebrations bring back tradition

When the Continental Congress declared independence on July 2, 1776, John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, saying the day “will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival” with “pomp and parade … games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”
The final, edited Declaration of Independence was adopted by Congress on July 4, 1776, which became known, accepted and celebrated as Independence Day.
This weekend, combined events across the Fredericksburg area on July 4 will fulfill Adams’ stated requirements for a fitting 4th of July celebration.
Fredericksburg
Heritage Festival 5-Mile RaceIn Fredericksburg, the July 4th celebrations will kick off with the 41st annual Heritage Festival 5-Mile Race, hosted by the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes, and end with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium following the game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox.
The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. on Caroline Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Frederick Street, according to Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes President Lisa Billington.
Registration for the race is between 6:30–7:15 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St. Runners can register that day. The race will end at the Visitor Center, where Billington hopes people will gather to greet the runners at the finish line.
“We hope that they come out and line the streets,” Billington said. “But the most important thing is that the proceeds from this race will go toward helping local veterans and first responders. Whether it’s monetarily or a labor of love, whatever we can do to help out our local veterans and first responders, this money will make a difference in someone’s life. That is our mission.”
Roll ’N’ StrollPeople who are happy at the return of the annual Children’s Roll ‘N’ Stroll and want to participate should arrive early at the Virginia Railway Express parking lot, at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets, for the 11 a.m. parade, where they can show off their costuming and decorating skills.
Prizes in the parade include Best Child Costume, Best Adult Costume, Best Decorated Bike and Best Decorated Wagon or Stroller.
Reading of the Declaration of IndependenceA costumed interpreter will read the Declaration of Independence aloud on the front steps of the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bells will ring and the call “Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye!” will summon people to the reading by living interpreter Matt Matarese, said Anne Darron, executive director of Washington Heritage Museums, which includes Mary Washington House, St. James House and Rising Sun Tavern.
“Matt will step out of the apothecary and read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety,” Darron said. “If people have never heard it read aloud, it’s a very interesting document that sounds both like it was written when it was written and as if it could have been written in the last few years. It’s very much a timeless document.
“When you hear it read aloud, it’s very moving,” Darron said. “It’s one thing to read it on paper. Hearing it in person is definitely the way to go. It really brings it all to life, and Matt absolutely reads it with intonation. It’s a very vibrant reading.”
The apothecary will be open for tours between readings, Darron said.
Stafford
July 4 SpectacularJohn Lee Pratt Memorial Park will open at 6 p.m. for the July 4 Spectacular, sponsored by Stafford County.
The Rappahannock Pops Orchestra will perform at the spectacular between 6:30–8:30 p.m., said Stafford Parks and Recreation Director Michael Morris, who couldn’t predict this year’s crowd since last year’s spectacular was canceled due to COVID, but crowds in the past have been substantial.
“We usually get between 4 and 5 thousand people. We’re hoping that it will be back to that. It might be more than that, but we have no way of knowing,” Morris said.
People should bring lawn chairs, but no tents. Alcoholic beverages, sparklers and grills will be prohibited. Dogs should remain on a leash.
Fireworks are scheduled to start about 9:30 p.m. See them at Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Stafford, and Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg.
Historic sites
Ferry FarmThe Fourth of July at Ferry Farm, 268 King’s Highway in Stafford, will begin at 10 a.m. with tours of the Washington House, George Washington’s boyhood home.
Activities will include games, music, crafts, family activities, history theater, military drills with costumed soldiers, reenactors and food trucks, said Jessica Burger, the George Washington Foundation’s manager of marketing, communications and technology.
Site archeologists, who are working on a summer dig at Ferry Farm, will talk about the exhibit “Fossils of Ferry Farm,” as well as some of the artifacts they’ve been finding in the most recent dig.
At noon, the Enduring Honor Freedom Team will play patriotic music to precede a flag retirement at 1 p.m., Burger said.
“Congressman Rob Wittman comes with a flag from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. That flag gets put up every year and the old one gets retired. It’s nice,” Burger said. “There’s a whole ceremony where dignitaries march to the flagpole with the George Washington reenactor. George usually leads a group of young people to take down the old flag and fold it and then raise the new flag. Everyone cheers. It’s a fun time.”
Children will be able to make tricorn hats and fans and play the Colonial games Hoops and Stick, Jacob’s Ladder and Graces. Graces involves tossing and catching a wreath using two wooden sticks. Hoops and Stick involves rolling a wooden hoop along the grass pushing it with a stick.
Entertainers will be on hand to teach a bit of history, Burger said.
“We’ll have theatrical skits talking about the history of Independence Day and the Revolutionary times. It’s definitely interactive. We want people to feel engaged and feel like they can really learn at Ferry Farm. We want them to learn something new,” Burger said.
Other activities at Ferry Farm include George’s Horse Maze and children will be able sign a Declaration of Independence. The event will end at 4 p.m.
House tours for up to 15 people will be every 10 minutes. Admission is $5 per car which covers parking and attendance. Purchase tickets at kenmore.org/events.
Stratford HallIndependence Day at Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road in Stratford, will include a scavenger hunt where children try to decipher clues to find items throughout the 18th-century Great House, said Anne Wilson, Stratford Hall’s director of marketing and communications.
Food and drink will be available from the local restaurant and Colonial Faire will perform Revolutionary-era music between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“In addition to the audio tours, visitors can explore the over 1,800 acres, which features an 18th-century restored East Garden, six nature trails, the Potomac River beachfront to hunt for sharks’ teeth, and more,” Wilson wrote in an email.
Wilson said people should make plans to spend a few hours at Stratford Hall. “The audio tours are 75 minutes in their entirety and paired with exploring the grounds, people could spend three to four hours visiting Stratford Hall,” she wrote.
Admission is $4 for a pass to explore the grounds. Passes will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are limited for the $12 self-guided tours offered from 10–11:30 a.m. and from 12:30–2 p.m. There are 30 tickets available per time slot. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stratfordhall.org.