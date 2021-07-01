Fired up for the Fourth: Area celebrations bring back tradition

“We hope that they come out and line the streets,” Billington said. “But the most important thing is that the proceeds from this race will go toward helping local veterans and first responders. Whether it’s monetarily or a labor of love, whatever we can do to help out our local veterans and first responders, this money will make a difference in someone’s life. That is our mission.”

Roll ’N’ StrollPeople who are happy at the return of the annual Children’s Roll ‘N’ Stroll and want to participate should arrive early at the Virginia Railway Express parking lot, at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets, for the 11 a.m. parade, where they can show off their costuming and decorating skills.

Prizes in the parade include Best Child Costume, Best Adult Costume, Best Decorated Bike and Best Decorated Wagon or Stroller.

Reading of the Declaration of IndependenceA costumed interpreter will read the Declaration of Independence aloud on the front steps of the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bells will ring and the call “Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye!” will summon people to the reading by living interpreter Matt Matarese, said Anne Darron, executive director of Washington Heritage Museums, which includes Mary Washington House, St. James House and Rising Sun Tavern.