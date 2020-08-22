 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Aug. 23, 2020
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

All cats 4 months or older are $25 off in August, the Clear the Shelter month.

This week’s cats:

Nickie & Bear, females, DSH black, 4 months, bonded

Erica, female, DSH, gray and white, 4 months

Nubbins, female, DSH/Bobtail, brown tabby, 4 months

Magnolia, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 4 months

Palomo, female, White and gray Agean tabby, 4 months

