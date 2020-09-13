Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 13, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
The kittens pictured are pre-adopt only. For details, visit forgottenfelinesculpeper.org/sponsor-a-kitty.
Regulus & Phineas, DSH black males, 3 months old
Cricket, DSH male, buff/orange tabby, 4 months old
Fisher, DSH male, orange tabby, 4 months old
JuneBug, DSH female, gray/cream torbi, 4 months old
Karen, Abyssinian-short hair mix, female, 1 year old, a love bug
