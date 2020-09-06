 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 6, 2020
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 6, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

The kittens pictured are pre-adopt only. For more information, please visit forgottenfelinesculpeper.org/sponsor-a-kitty.

Judy, female, DSH brown tabby, 6 weeks old

Doug, male, DSH/Russian Blue mix, 6 weeks

Rachel, female, DSH, calico, 6 weeks

Lois, female, DSH dilute calico, 6 weeks

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Mulan'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News