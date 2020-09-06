Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 6, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
The kittens pictured are pre-adopt only. For more information, please visit forgottenfelinesculpeper.org/sponsor-a-kitty.
Judy, female, DSH brown tabby, 6 weeks old
Doug, male, DSH/Russian Blue mix, 6 weeks
Rachel, female, DSH, calico, 6 weeks
Lois, female, DSH dilute calico, 6 weeks
