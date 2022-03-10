Fredericksburg Symphony takes listeners on a 'European Fantasy'

COVID-weary locals who’ve been stuck at home for too long won’t have to travel far to take in the sounds of the European continent. This weekend’s Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra performance will take listeners through “A European Fantasy” created by maestro Kevin Bartram to bring a little old world inspiration home.

“A European Fantasy” will be performed at the 1,000-seat Lifepoint Auditorium in Fredericksburg’s Central Park this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Not only is the concert an escapist opportunity, Bartram said the four pieces performed will show off the technical proficiency of the 65-piece semi-professional symphony orchestra.

“The finales this season show a culmination of our artistic growth. It was a personal mission to see how good this orchestra can become when I programmed the full season last summer.”

Every section of the orchestra will be featured in the performance, including lead violinist Robyn Bauer and lead clarinet Daniel Kennett, in the first piece, Nicolai Rimsky–Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol, op. 34.” Bartram called it “technically blazing” and begins this tour of Europe with a Mediterranean sensibility.

Listeners will also be treated to solos in the brass and percussion sections, and even a harp solo during the concert that shows of the wide range of talent.

The Spanish-themed piece will be followed by the emotional “Tallis Fantasia on a Theme” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. “Written for double string orchestra, this is one of the finest works by the English master,” he said.

“Then buckle your seat and have fun,” said Bartram.

The concert will be completed on a lighter note with Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite” and “Polka and Fugue” from “Schwanda the Bagpiper” by Jaromir Weinberger. “Irish Suite” was made famous by the Boston Pops and was only recently made available for other orchestras to perform, and Bartram said it’ll provide a fun and jaunty entry to the St. Patrick’s Day season.

He said he appreciates being able to present these rollicking, fun pieces at such a troubled time in world events. But they are no less technical than the first pieces. The “Polka and Fugue” is a Czech piece that concludes the tour in the East.

The orchestra is already gaining a reputation, he said. Their first show ended in a standing ovation and their last performance sold out.

“We didn’t name ourselves The Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra by accident,” he said. “We set ourselves a high water mark and endeavor to create another means of civic pride for the city.”

The orchestra has only one performance remaining after “A European Fantasy” in their introductory season. They’ll close this spring with Tchaikovsky’s “Fifth Symphony” in May, another piece that is as technical as it is beautiful and shows the range of the regional artists who make up the body of performers.