From 'Barb & Star' to 'Licorice Pizza,' 10 movies we loved in 2021

After almost two rocky years of delays and theater closings, 2021 heralded the return of the movies in a big way.
It was a year with fantastic independent films, crowd-pleasing blockbusters and the comeback of great directors like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott and Lana Wachowski.
There was something for everyone, so to celebrate this remarkable year, here are the 10 best films of 2021.
10. ‘The Souvenir Part II’
With “The Souvenir,” writer–director Joanna Hogg explored her own tragic personal love story, and with “The Souvenir Part II,” Hogg explores recreating this story by making a film about it. By doing so, Hogg investigates why both herself and her lead character Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) acted the way they did, why they didn’t do more in therelationship, and how the truth of our own stories can change in the retelling. “The Souvenir Part II” is a fascinating way to revisit this period in Hogg’s life, a nesting doll of a film that ends with one of the best final shots of a movie this year. (Playing in select theaters)
9. ‘Barb AND Star Go to Vista Del Mar’
There is simply no good reason why it took a decade for “Bridesmaids” writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo to get a second film made, and there’s no way we could know that “Barb and Star” would be the great, absurd comedy we all needed in 2021. This ridiculous story of two best friends (Wiig and Mumolo) going on an insane vacation made for what is by far the funniest film of the year, a movie that would’ve been perfect to see in a packed theater with a crowd losing their minds over this insanity. (Streaming on Hulu)
8. ‘Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’
The movies of 2021 were dominated by great musicals (“West Side Story,” “Cyrano”), movies about music (“tick, tick…BOOM!”) and some tremendous music documentaries. The best of these happened to be Questlove’s début film, an exploration of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured an incredible array of artists including Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, and Nina Simone. But what’s so impressive about “Summer of Soul” is how many things Questlove is able to do at once, explaining why these artists were so important musically and culturally, showing reactions to each artist and presenting the political climate of the time, all while presenting significant chunks of these performances. In a year where terrific movies about music were everywhere, “Summer of Soul” stands above the rest. (Streaming on Hulu)
7. ‘The French Dispatch’
Wes Anderson’s films are frequently about storytellers and how those stories are passed on to others. However, with his 10th film, “The French Dispatch,” he puts us directly in the pages of the title publication, presenting the stories of an artist in jail, a series of student riots and a kidnapping. This anthology of sorts allows Anderson to try out new techniques and ideas, while also praising the writers he loves so much. However, it’s the film’s third segment, with a phenomenal Jeffrey Wright performance, that provides the type of surprisingly touching moments that Anderson always does so well. (Available to buy or rent now)
6. ‘The Green Knight’
Director David Lowery finds a beautiful medium between retelling this classic hero’s journey and his own penchant for slow-moving stories about our own legacies with “The Green Knight.” Lowery makes every step of Gawain’s (Dev Patel) quest feel integral to this character’s growth, which becomes an enthralling and deliberately paced narrative that is continuously surprising despite being based on a centuries-old poem. But Lowery’s brilliance in retelling this story comes in the final section of the film, a visualization of the choices we make and how they affect everything that comes after. It’s a powerful conclusion that is shocking, while also being the only way this epic tale could’ve fittingly ended. (Available to buy or rent now)
5. ‘Pig’
It’s easy to see how “Pig” could’ve become Nicolas Cage’s opportunity to make a more preposterous “John Wick,” as Cage plays a reclusive former chef who returns to the city he avoids to find his stolen truffle-hunting pig. Instead, writer/director Michael Sarnoski has crafted a simple and quiet film about the few things that truly matter in our lives, and the deep loves that never quite dissipate from our hearts and minds. It works because of Cage’s restraint, as he gives one of the best performances of his career, as Cage can tell us so much here without saying anything at all. “Pig” isn’t about revenge or insane Cage moments. It’s about appreciating what you have in the present and enjoying the small gifts that life brings your way. (Streaming on Hulu)
4. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Despite a best picture nomination, and an Oscar win for Daniel Kaluuya, director Shaka King’s powerful biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah” still somehow feels underrated. Every choice King makes in telling the story of Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), and the man who killed him, Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), is perfectly made, a brilliant handling of a biopic that somehow never feels like a biopic. King makes “Judas and the Black Messiah” a carefully constructed, thrilling and heartbreaking film, that is always engaging, where every action has the weight of life-or-death choices being made. (Streaming on HBO Max)
3. ‘C’mon C’mon’
At one point in “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix’s Johnny interviews a kid about what he thinks the future will be like. The kid says that he believes that most people are kind-hearted. The films of Mike Mills are often full of those type of kind-hearted people, whether through the family dynamics Mills loves to present, or the sacrifices we make for each other. With “C’mon C’mon,” Mills focuses on the bond between Johnny and his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). There isn’t much in the way of plot in Mills’ latest, as we watch uncle and nephew go to different cities, interview different kids and learn from each other, but it’s hard not to love every second spend with this pair. (Available to rent on VOD services)
2. ‘The Worst Person in the World’
Joachim Trier’s overwhelming Norwegian film explores how the loves of our life make us evolve who we become. Throughout “The Worst Person in the World,” we see Julie (a brilliant Renate Reinsve) reinvent herself multiple times, unsure that she’s making a decision in her youth that will affect the rest of her life. Trier tells Julie’s story in chapters, each one a new example of how Julie’s choices will define her—for better or for worse —and through some of the most inventive and captivating filmmaking this year, quirky, without ever being obnoxiously so. But Trier taps into the fear of growing up without entirely being sure who you want to become, or what path you want your life to take. “The Worst Person in the World” shows that life is all about these reinventions, these choices, these loves, and how beautiful and scary that can make life. (Opening in select theaters February)
1. ‘Licorice Pizza’
Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography is full of masterpieces, with works like “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Phantom Thread.” Yet it’s the amount of heart and joy he brings to “Licorice Pizza” that makes this completely unlike his other films. “Licorice Pizza” puts a smile on your face that never leaves until the end credits, as we watch 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) attempt to woo the 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim), while also trying to succeed as an actor/mattress salesman/pinball hall owner. “Licorice Pizza” makes us fall in love with these characters as they try to get ahead in Anderson’s beloved 1970s L.A. “Licorice Pizza” is everything one could want from a movie: endlessly fun, exciting, weird, full of love for its characters and a cast that is having a ball. (Playing in theaters now)