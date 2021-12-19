 Skip to main content
FROM THE EDITOR: Culpeper second-graders send their Christmas wishes to North Pole
editor's pick top story

FROM THE EDITOR: Culpeper second-graders send their Christmas wishes to North Pole

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at all of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Here is the result, with students’ artwork.

The Star-Exponent’s news and advertising staffers typeset hundreds of their notes, trying to retain the spirit of the originals—as well as the creative ways that young folks can spell “merry,” “Christmas” and many other words.

