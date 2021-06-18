Furry friends take spotlight in Libertytown Art Workshop's June show

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are cows, too. Lana Lechkina’s “Fluffy Bull” is made from delicately quilled paper and makes her subject as whimsical as it is colorful.

Another award winner, “Archie” by Cait Graham, shows a cat made minimally from found sticks. Lecky said the creativity it takes to see those twigs and picture a cat is just what they like to see in regional shows.

This is the first regional show of 2021. Unlike the curated or nationally juried shows, those showing in the regional events don’t have to be a professional artist to participate. Many are, but participation is open to the community.

And local artists responded to the theme—with “great works of arts celebrating all the moods and quirks of our furry friends, be they small as mouse, or large as a horse in this month’s show,” she said.

But like Lecky, the gallery’s many artists are fans of pets. They started a photo wall of all the of dogs—and one cat named Elrich—that have visited in the last year, which is also viewable. These instant-camera photos started on Feb. 4 with Wyatt, a brown mutt with kind eyes. Lecky’s dog Miss Lizzy is on the wall, too.