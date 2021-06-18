Furry friends take spotlight in Libertytown Art Workshop's June show

Pets got us through the pandemic. And pets are the focus of LibertyTown Arts Workshop’s June show “Our Best Friends.” Roughly 40 paintings from almost 30 artists are on display now through the end of the month depicting dogs, cats, horses, cows and even a few chickens, all by regional artists.
Studio potter D.D. Lecky, co-owner of LibertyTown in Fredericksburg said that as we all emerge back into the public, “It’s nice time to celebrate the creatures who got us through.”
When she was brainstorming what themes the gallery would show in 2021 with fellow artist Crystal Rodrigue, Lecky said this month’s animal focus was an obvious and natural choice.
Lecky has always been an animal lover and is passionate about animal rescue. Lecky said she never thought she’d see the day when there were waiting lists for dogs at shelters, but during the pandemic there were—because people began to realize the great power in caring for an animal.
The care and attention to pets is on full display. The winning entry, “Max,” by Holly Cole is a quilt that depicts a dog in multiple panels through delicate stitching. The viewer “gets” who Max is, and that sort of expression is difficult in freeform stitching, a technique which Lecky said is rare itself to see.
Second-place winner “Water Joy” by Mary Peterman is a watercolor depicting a dog content while swimming, and the texture of the water and the dog’s fur comes through in the painting’s deft strokes.
There are cows, too. Lana Lechkina’s “Fluffy Bull” is made from delicately quilled paper and makes her subject as whimsical as it is colorful.
Another award winner, “Archie” by Cait Graham, shows a cat made minimally from found sticks. Lecky said the creativity it takes to see those twigs and picture a cat is just what they like to see in regional shows.
This is the first regional show of 2021. Unlike the curated or nationally juried shows, those showing in the regional events don’t have to be a professional artist to participate. Many are, but participation is open to the community.
And local artists responded to the theme—with “great works of arts celebrating all the moods and quirks of our furry friends, be they small as mouse, or large as a horse in this month’s show,” she said.
But like Lecky, the gallery’s many artists are fans of pets. They started a photo wall of all the of dogs—and one cat named Elrich—that have visited in the last year, which is also viewable. These instant-camera photos started on Feb. 4 with Wyatt, a brown mutt with kind eyes. Lecky’s dog Miss Lizzy is on the wall, too.
As people return to public spaces, she hopes LibertyTown can be a place where they feel safe taking the first step. Masks are still required through July 1, and hand sanitizer is available. She said artists, too, emerged hesitant, but the studio widened their bubble and allowed them to reach out slowly.
Along with shows with wide ranging themes from “Get Outdoors” to “Fear” and ceramic mugs, full-sized classes are returning for adults this August at LibertyTown. Lecky said there have been many requests for pottery classes, and the schedule is fully stocked with them.
Until then, there’s plenty to explore, and many local pets to become acquainted with at LibertyTown.
Lindley Estes contributes to The Free Lance-Star.