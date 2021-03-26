Gari Melchers Home and Studio reopens, unveils new exhibit

Belmont, home to the Gari Melchers Home and Studio, has been a source of inspiration for generations.

For curator Joanna Catron, that inspiration extends to all manner of artists, from children and amateurs to the famous, from painters and dancers to poets and sculptors. She has seen seasons come in and out there with new visitors inspired by the picturesque landscape and impressionist Gari Melchers, whose paintings hang at his home and studio in Falmouth.

And Belmont is open—to inspire, or just to visit—once again. On March 15, the museum reopened for regular hours, a year after shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you are not particularly artistically inclined, the peace and beauty of the property and its treasures can still be a haven, a place of transformation and respite for all, as our patroness, Mrs. Gari Melchers, intended, so we are extremely happy to be open again,” Catron said.

Along with the return to daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours, the museum is opening its latest exhibit, “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” which explores Melchers’ process from the conception of an idea through to the final, finished painting. The exhibit runs until June.