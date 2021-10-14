Go on a magic-filled journey with Bill Blagg at GMU's Center for the Arts

“The most challenging aspect of our performances for me is what I would call the ‘mental gymnastics’ that take place in my mind throughout the show. No two audiences are the same and, with over 12 tons of equipment, there are A LOT of moving parts to our show. Once the show starts it’s a non-stop thrill ride for both the audience and myself!” said Blagg.

Yet, meeting those challenges also come with rewards.

As Blagg explains, “For me, the most rewarding aspect of a performance is seeing the reactions on the faces of the audience. Our show connects with each person on an individual level. It taps into each of our dreams, ambitions and desires. Watching what we do connect with and amaze people at the same time is an experience that will never get old to me.”

Though the Center for the Arts has brought performances to the public for more than 30 years, the Family Series was launched just several years ago.

“People loved this series. Many of our patrons were grandparents who were thrilled to bring their entire family to experience the arts together,” said Godwin. “People especially liked shows that appealed to all ages and Bill Blagg’s magic certainly does that. Family members from 8 to 80 will be totally mesmerized.”