Graves Mountain delays Bluegrass Music Festival until 2022

Graves Mountain Music Festival announced Thursday that the June event in scenic Madison County would be delayed for for yet another year - to June 2022, due to the continued pandemic.
The new festival dates are Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5, 2022.
"Who would have thought that Covid concerns would have required yet another year delay of what will be the 28th Annual Graves Mountain Music Festival – Bluegrass, Roots and Branches?" according to a news release.
Festival Artistic Director Mark Newton said their concerns are about the health of festival goers and valley residents in rural Syria where the multi-day festival is held.
"That is foremost," he said in a statement. "Our musicians need to make music for us, but June of this year will be too soon. Patience until 2022 is our pathway here at Graves Mountain.”
All of previously scheduled musicians except for one are confirmed for 2022, Newton said, along with a larger stage, new lighting and sound rigs. Everything will be in place to have an energizing three days in the Rose River valley on the 1,100 acre farm, the release stated.
Those who have already purchased tickets for the festival, camping or other lodging can hold on to them for 2022 or ask for a refund.
The 2022 Festival will be departure from the past with a varied line up that will include roots and branches of Bluegrass - country, singer-songwriter, contemporary American folk, old time, Gaelic, step dancing, and contemporary rock Celtic.
There will also be workshops, kids events, nature walks, yoga, road bike trips, trail runs, mountain climbing, massages, trail rides and fishing lessons spread around the beautiful farm and orchards set in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Graves Mountain Farm is planning more music for this year thought it will be distanced, outside, and with limited attendance.
“We are putting together a series of Bluegrass Picking weekends in the campground – outside and distanced," Newton said. "Our picker friends will feed on smoky Graves Mountain BBQ, along with local beers, wines, and talent."
A small festival get-together is possible in August.
"We’ll see when the situation looks safe and what bands will want to join in," Newton said. "Last year we started regular Saturday afternoon concerts with local country and Bluegrass bands. That series will be starting up again in April and, we sure do hope, able to keep going year-round.”