'Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' lands in Leesburg

Calling all wizards, witches and — yes — even all of those muggles, too.

You’ll want to grab your wand and head up to Loudoun County this fall for “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” at Morven Park, minutes northeast of Leesburg’s historic downtown artery.

The interactive walking journey — the brainchild of Warner Bros. and collaborative production and creative partners Thinkwell, Fever and Unify — kicked off a three-month stint on Oct. 29.

Its arrival marks the second U.S. location for the experience after a successful run at Arley Hall & Gardens in the United Kingdom and recent début in Westchester, N.Y. In addition to the Leesburg launch, a similar setup will soon go live in Groenenberg, Belgium.

“After a hugely successful U.K. run ... we looked at many locations and cities, but in the end, we chose the venue at Morven Park, because of its beautiful forest and existing trails and pathways,” Heather McGill, producer and creative director at Unify, told The Free Lance–Star. “We are delighted that this location in particular offers our guests a real mix of woodland and twists and turns, which is perfect to enjoy the magic of this experience.”

Designed as a nighttime trail with lights, special effects and film-infused sounds, the characters and forest scenes from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” films take center stage along the way. Open to all ages, the walking trail was designed to last approximately 45–75 minutes, though attendees may stroll along at their leisure. And, yes, photography is allowed to create the Instagram story of a lifetime.

While tight-lipped on all the surprises along the way, there are promises of a light trail entrance into the forest itself, face-to-face interactions with favorite characters (hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and nifflers, oh my!) and a unique opportunity to wave your wand and conjure a Patronus (in Potter talk, this is advanced wizardry).

At the end of the trail is a themed village, with vendors selling drinks (don’t you worry, there will be Butterbeer and hot chocolate to keep you warm), bites, sweet treats and "Harry Potter" merch aplenty.

According to McGill, the Morven Park location was scouted earlier this year and “it [took] months for our dedicated and highly skilled prop team to develop the amazing creatures that you see on site and a vast team of technical specialists to bring some of the magic to life on the trail.” Timeline-wise, the build began in mid-September and took approximately six weeks to fully install amid the natural environment. McGill adds, “In all cases, we took our cue from the forest.”

Morven Park itself is an elegant Loudoun County treasure, comprised of 1,000 lawn and field-clad acres as well as the Davis Mansion (the former home of Virginia Gov. Westmoreland Davis) and formal boxwood gardens. As part of the build of “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” local trees and animal habitats were kept top of mind and left undisturbed.

As for making the most of the journey, McGill does have some pro tips. She says, “Dress warmly and wear comfortable footwear. Practice your Expecto Patronum spell and bring a wand, but don’t worry, you can buy one at the start of the trail if you happen to have forgotten yours. My best advice: Don’t rush, enjoy casting a spell and then really enjoy the fantastic food and drinks in the village.”

As of press time, the October dates for “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” were sold out, with limited daily timeslots — starting between 5:15 and 9:45 p.m. every 15 minutes — remaining for November and December. So, if you’re interested, now is the time to make some magic happen.