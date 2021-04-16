Historic Garden Week returns, with Fredericksburg event set for Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For tickets, folks must book online at VAGardenWeek.org and will then be directed to pick up their tickets in-person at the tour headquarters, The War Memorial on the 500 block of George Street. The War Memorial itself will be a centerpiece on the big day. Throughout the event, it will bare massive and changing floral displays honoring military heroes from World War I through the Global War on Terrorism.

Admission to the Fredericksburg event includes admission to five private gardens and three historical sites. The event is a self-guided experience, and the five private gardens are all within a 12-block radius downtown. Whereas the homes adjacent to each garden have been fully opened in years past, the 2021 affair will be solely outdoors for the safety of guests.

“Historic Garden Week is more than 75 years old and it has certainly expanded and evolved throughout the years,” said Hedelt. “The evolution in the last two years has been extraordinary ... having to cancel last year for only the second time since World War II and now going totally outdoors for 2021.”