HOLLIFIELD: Baby New Year didn’t do his homework

Baby New Year: To be honest with you, I am going into this thing without a lot of prep. I’ve been binging on Netflix, skipping the cable news talking heads because they’re depressing and divisive, so I may not be as up-to-date on current events as past Baby New Years.

Me: But, I understood that it is tradition for each Father Time to explain the past year to each Baby New Year in hope that we learn from our mistakes and improve the quality of life for all.

Baby New Year: Yeah, no. To tell you the truth, this Father Time was a real downer, man. He kept calling and leaving voice messages. I don’t answer my phone because I don’t want to hear any more about a car warranty I never had so everything goes to voice mail. Father Time rambled on and on, filling it up. This is on fire, that’s on fire. We’re too hot, we’re too cold. Blah, blah, blah.

I knew as long as we got that COVID thing behind us everything would be fine. I’m starting with a clean slate. Baby New Year in the house!

Me: Uh… I hate to be the one to tell you this, but we haven’t gotten that COVID thing behind us.

Baby New Year: What?

Me: COVID is still bad.