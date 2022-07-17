HOLLIFIELD: Cousin Junior helps with research work

IS bad grammar sexy? According to one study, it sure are.

While perusing the interwebs without that pesky “safe search” on, I stumbled upon a Yahoo!Life article with this headline:

“Spelling errors can be sexy? Study shows men prefer dating profiles with poor grammar.”

The article said it was a four-minute read.

I had a little time to spare between answering angry phone calls from people who are not getting their paper, so I jumped right in.

First, I am not familiar with online dating profiles. Call me old school, but I’ve kept my courting rituals to the traditional Southern grounds of county fairs and family reunions.

Still, I wanted to learn more about these potentially sexy spelling errors I had heard so much about since clicking that link.

“A study has found that men prefer women with poor grammar and, strangely, are slightly less drawn to well-written profiles,” the Yahoo article stated. “In fact, the results of a survey by platform ProWritingAid, showed that male daters were 10% less likely to initiate a connection.

“This is in stark contrast to female daters, between 18 and 34 years old, who were over 300% times more likely to go for a romantic suitor who hadn’t made any grammatical mistakes.”

So, if true, at its simplest, women are from Venus and like good grammar and men are from Mars and don’t like no good grammars.

As an investigative journalist, I wanted to put this theory to the test. And there was no better way than to bring out ol’ Cousin Junior, who may or may not exist only in my imagination.

I recalled the other day when I was at the hardware store and ran into Cousin Junior on the nail-gun aisle.

“How you doing, Junior?”

“Pretty good. Hey, I got on one them online dating websites. It’s called BarbersOnly.uk.com. It’s kind of like FarmersOnly.com, except it’s for British barbers to meet women.”

“You aren’t a barber and you aren’t British.”

“Hell, I know that. But once I get ‘em on the hook, they are bound to fall for my charm and savoir faire.”

“Where did you learn the words ‘savoir faire?’”

“I’m international these days. I been watching some of them French art movies on the internet. Sacré bleu!”

Posing as two of Cousin Junior’s potential victims—I mean dates—I logged on and replied to his BarbersOnly.uk.com profile:

Mr. Junior: In addition to my love for 17th-century British poetry, I have always been fascinated by the tonsorial arts, the snip of the scissors, the buzzing of the clippers and the intoxicating aroma of the many tonics that line the mirrored walls.

I earned my Ph.D. in creative writing from a small liberal arts school in a quaint town that hosted not one, not two, but three barber shops that were listed as must-sees in Frommer’s Travel Guides. In any event, I greatly look forward to our future correspondence. Yours truly – Daphne.

And the second one:

What up, Junebug!!! I was trying to look up neckkid pictures of Bob Barker and somehow typed in barber and there you was, you good looking limey thing you. Tally ho! You look kind of like my third cousin Boodie who took me to the county fair after the family reunion but got sick on the tilt-a-whirl and was later diagnosed with the COVID but he’s doing fine now on account of he took a bunch of Metamucil and it washed it right out of him.

Anyhoo, if you want to go to Myrtle Beach in August, just hit me up and you can stay in the back of the truck, cause we got a camper top. Keep it between the ditches—Darlene.

We’ll see which one Cousin Junior answers after his hand heals up from the nail-gun accident.