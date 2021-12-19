HOLLIFIELD: Go ask Alice, when she’s not Alice at all

Not contacting was good advice. I just couldn’t follow it. I responded:

Hello, Alice! Thank you ever so much for contacting me about said package. I am giddy with excitement. Pray tell, what are my next steps for securing the package currently in your detention?

And then I waited for Alice. I did not wait long:

I appreciate you for writing back as I have expected. I got your email from a weblog and felt Strongly about writing to you. Earlier Introduced As I myself, I am Alice Walton, the only daughter of the late Walmart founder Sam Walton. I am an American Citizen, 72 years old, and worth $66 Billion Dollars. I want you to know that I really appreciate reading from you and at the same time I want you to know your words make me happy, as you can see to my attached pictures.”

I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, but I know enough not to open attachments or follow links in sketchy emails with butchered English.

Alice continued. Here is a slightly condensed version with random capitalizations and punctuation intact: