HOLLIFIELD: The return of ‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’

NOTE: Please enjoy this lightly edited column from around 18 years ago. The third-grader referenced here is now 26 years old and works with animals, but so far she has not treated a penguin.

Rotogravure, as every third-grader knows, is both the title of a 1976 Ringo Starr album and a printing process employing cylinders on a rotary press.

Well, not every third-grader or even every third-grader’s father knows that, but they will after reading the children’s book “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” which, according to the summary, tells the story of how “an unexpected delivery of a large crate containing an Antarctic penguin changes the life and fortune of Mr. Popper, a house painter obsessed by dreams of the Polar regions.”

I must add, for legal reasons, it also states that no part of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” can be reproduced “except by a reviewer who may quote brief passages in a review.”

Having once snagged a second-place award for criticism in a press contest in which approximately two other people competed, I believe I am more than qualified to say that “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” is a riveting page-turner that kept me on the edge of my seat until the startling climax. Four stars. Bravo, Mr. Popper.

I should now be able to quote liberally from “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” the book my then 8-year-old daughter read aloud each afternoon during the 25-minute drive home, without fear that Mr. Popper’s copyright lawyers will take my house away.

Plowing through “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” was a fairly laborious process because the book, while a riveting page-turner, contains a bucket load of words unfamiliar to many third-graders. Perhaps this is by design to increase vocabulary or maybe they’re tossed in to make a 25-minute drive home pass as quickly and pleasantly as a root canal.

I was skittish about helping with third-grade homework after running up against a math question that stumped me. It was a probability.

In the real world, I’m pretty good with probabilities: Let’s say Jimmy Ray is at the Holiday Inn lounge slow dancing to Bob Seger’s “Night Moves” with his best friend Earl’s wife, Rhonda, and Earl walks in three sheets to the wind with a tire tool in one hand and separation papers in the other. The probability that Jimmy Ray is about to experience a butt-whuppin’ in the parking lot is extremely high.

But the third-grade probability threw me and made my daughter realize her daddy was not as smart as he claimed.

So, I feared that Mr. Popper would eventually toss me a word I didn’t know and further destroy my credibility. He did.

In the book, the local paper writes a story about Mr. Popper and his penguins, and The Associated Press picks up the story, as it usually does when there’s a penguin involved: “A week later, the photograph, in rotogravure, could be seen” in newspapers all over the country, the book said.

“What is rotogravure, Daddy?” my daughter asked.

Earlier, I had explained “municipal ordinance” and convinced her that “toboggan” could be a verb as well as a funny hat.

“Well, it’s ... uh ... uh.” It was particularly embarrassing because this word was associated with newspapers, but there are a lot of words associated with the technical aspects of newspapers that I only pretend to know, nodding and saying “ah, yes” whenever they are mentioned in conversation.

“I should be able to tell you what it means, but I really can’t,” I admitted. “We’ll look it up when we get home.”

And we did, learning that it is both a 1976 album by Ringo Starr and a printing process employing cylinders on a rotary press.

So, thank you, Mr. Popper, for teaching a father and daughter a little something about the mediocre music produced by an ex-Beatle and about a process the father should have known something about to begin with.

A humor columnist, Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com .