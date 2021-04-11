HOLLIFIELD: The springtime episode of Nature Run Amuck

When reached for comment, Whiskers the cat said, “Those dirty coppers got nothing on me, see? I’m clean, see? I don’t know nothing about no smack, no bootleg hooch or no numbers racket, see?” (Whiskers’ former owner watched a lot of old gangster movies on TV.).

Thai officials said the cats, worth thousands of dollars to people who would inexplicably pay thousands of dollars for a cat when there are six or seven free ones on my street they can have, will be auctioned off.

 Turn your audio on, Mr. Bonzo. Mr. Bonzo, your … no, we can see you, Mr. Bonzo. Your audio is not on.

Chimps in two Czech zoos are enjoying video conferencing, unlike some of us corporate monkeys who are forced to video conference and don’t enjoy it.

People, via Yahoo News, reported zoo personal set up video monitors so the chimps, which haven’t had visitors during the pandemic, could have some interaction, watching the daily lives of other chimps.

At first, the chimps didn’t like what they saw, said Gabriela Linhartova, an ape keeper, but it quickly grew on them.