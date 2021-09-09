 Skip to main content
I Love the 90's Tour comes to FredNats Stadium on Friday
I Love the 90's Tour comes to FredNats Stadium on Friday

Come kick it with some of the biggest names of ’90s pop music this Friday evening at Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark.

The “I Love the ’90s” tour is laying on the nostalgia thick with Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Kid ’N Play and Tone Loc (lineup subject to change).

Expect to hear classic hits, such as “Ice Ice Baby” and “Play That Funky Music” from Vanilla Ice; “I Swear” from All 4 One; “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” from Coolio; Kid ’N Play’s “Funhouse” and “Rollin’ With Kid ’N Play”; and “Funky Cold Medina” and “Wild Thing” from Tone Loc.

Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets prices are $30, $40, $50, $60, $70 and $100.

It’s all part of the new FredNats Concert Series.

Other shows coming later this year: the legendary Beach Boys on Sept. 26, Grammy-nominated country group Eli Young Band on Oct. 3, and classic rock band Blue Oyster Cult on Oct. 16.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FredNatsConcerts.com.

