In southwest Virginia, Natural Tunnel State Park is an underground wonder

“There was once a railroad stop here at the bottom, and while it was a tourist destination owned privately, there was a pavilion where they had dances and parties,” Chapman said.

Over the years, the railroad operated under the names South Atlantic & Ohio Railroad, Virginia & Southwestern Railroad, Southern Railway, Norfolk Southern and CSX.

“In different programs, we also talk about the Lovers Leap legend here,” he said. “It says that once, there were young lovers, a Cherokee maiden and a Shawnee warrior, who like Romeo and Juliet, couldn’t be together. To be together in the afterlife, as the sun rose, they supposedly leapt to their deaths from one of the overlooks here.”

Chapman said the park offers another program based on a different geological feature: caves.

“We take people into a natural cave to experience true darkness, and to learn about how they were created and to talk about how to safely navigate there,” he said. “We do have gates on the cave openings, for safety’s sake.”

Visitors who want to canoe or kayak are taken to the nearby Clinch River for that experience.