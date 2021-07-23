Jimmie Allen, Beach Boys headline 2021 concert series announced for FredNats Stadium

A platinum-selling country music artist will kick off a late summer and early fall concert series at Fredericksburg Nationals stadium.

Jimmie Allen, whose hit “Best Shot” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018, will launch the FredNats Concert Series on Aug. 20.

The five-concert lineup will also feature an “I Love the 90s” show that will include rap artists Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Kid ‘n Play, Young MC and R&B group All 4 One on Sept 10 and the Beach Boys later that month.

Tickets will start at $20. The stadium has a capacity of 5,600, including luxury suites as well as stadium and field seating.

It’s the first major concert series in the city since shows at Celebrate Virginia in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Fredericksburg is ready to take the next step to have amazing concerts in this amazing venue,” Fredericksburg Nationals General Manager Nick Hall said. “With the acts coming in this season, Fredericksburg will be on the map as an entertainment hub for our region for many years to come.”

The Nats partnered with venue management and event programming company Oak View Group to host the series.